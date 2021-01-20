WINCHESTER — The U.S. Small Business Administration fully re-opened the Paycheck Protection Program on Tuesday for a second round.
The program, which was established by Congress last year, provides loans to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses are able to apply for a PPP loan directly with an eligible lender.
The first round of the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran from March to August 2020, helped 5.2 million small businesses keep 51 million American workers employed.
In December, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, which included $284 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses through the PPP.
Last week, the program’s second round opened to lenders with $1 billion or less in assets, and it opened to all PPP eligible lenders on Tuesday.
The second round of PPP funding is open to businesses that never received a loan last year as well as hard-hit small businesses that need a second loan.
For businesses to be eligible for a second loan, they must employ 300 employees or less, and they must have used all of the money from the previous PPP loan for authorized uses.
Also, they must be able to demonstrate a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. The maximum amount of money businesses can receive in a second PPP loan is $2 million.
For more information on the PPP, including application information, guidance and additional resources visit www.sba.gov/ppp and www.treasury.gov/cares. The Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center is also available to assist small business in the region. Those with questions should email ckriz@lfcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.