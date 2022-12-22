WINCHESTER — The holidays aren’t a Hallmark movie or Norman Rockwell painting. Buying presents, decorating, traveling, hosting family dinners and other activities create a lot of stress that sometimes boils over into violent outbursts.
Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center in Winchester, said domestic abuse usually increases during the holiday season and this year is no exception.
“They’re worried about having enough resources to buy gifts, to buy food, to have money for heat and utilities. ... That fuels a lot of arguments,” Power said. “Also, there’s a lot of drinking that goes on during the holidays, probably a lot of other substance abuse.
“Inflation is currently adding to that anxiety level,” she said. “They have less money to buy the basics while trying to address Christmas and what that brings financially.”
The Laurel Center is a nonprofit agency that offers emergency shelter and support services to women, men and children in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who are victims of domestic or sexual violence. Clients who stay at the highly secure yet comfortable facility are provided with all their material needs, including food and toiletries, and the Winchester Police Department is just blocks away should an abuser show up at the door.
“If we call them, they don’t think twice,” Power said about the city’s police department. “They send somebody immediately.”
In cases where an abuse victim is on the fence about whether to seek shelter at the center — perhaps because they aren’t sure if they want their children to spend Christmas somewhere other than home — Power recommends being prepared just in case she or he has to make a quick escape. That means gathering the children’s birth certificates, her or his driver’s license, bank account and insurance information, medical records and other important documents and putting them somewhere they can be grabbed in a hurry.
But you don’t have to stay at the shelter to benefit from The Laurel Center’s services. In addition to providing a safe harbor in a tempest, the nonprofit also offers psychological counseling, career assistance, credit improvement guidance, advocacy during court cases, strategies for avoiding further abuse and much more to help clients regain independence.
Charris Brooks of Winchester can attest to the value of the nonprofit. She brought her five children to The Laurel Center in September to escape an abusive partner, and the family remained there for two months.
“I came from a very abusive situation,” said Brooks, who is publicly identifying herself because she hopes her story will compel other people in similar situations to seek help. “He didn’t want me to work, he didn’t want me to go to school. He literally would beat me so I couldn’t.”
Christmases were particularly hard, Brooks said, because the abuse she suffered would escalate. Also, since her partner wouldn’t allow her to have money, she had to ask community and charitable organizations, including CCAP and The Salvation Army, to provide gifts for her kids.
Fortunately, that’s all in the past. Thanks to The Laurel Center, Brooks said she is about to earn her GED, has landed a good job that pays “the most money I’ve ever made in my life,” has moved into a new home and is looking forward to seeing her children’s faces on Christmas morning when they discover the gifts under the tree.
“The Laurel Center has been a complete change in my life,” she said. “They empowered me to get back on my feet and make dramatic changes in my life.”
Another women who wanted to talk about how The Laurel Center has helped asked to remain anonymous because she is currently residing at the shelter with her four children, and her abuser continues to threaten her safety. We’ll call her Eve.
“The ladies here have been absolutely phenomenal,” Eve said on Thursday. “They really went out of their way to help” and even invited her kids to decorate the center’s Christmas tree.
Eve said she was initially reluctant to enter a shelter but did so to protect her children from being exposed to her abuse. She’s now happy she made that decision because the people at The Laurel Center have made her and her kids feel right at home.
“There’s a feeling of warmth,” she said. “Everybody has been very helpful and welcoming. ... Everyone has gone out of their way for my kids. And they really, really advocate for you.”
The two weeks Eve has spent at the shelter have been immeasurably better than the time she spent with her abuser.
“The first thing he likes to go for is my neck. He has choked me until I passed out several times and it’s very scary,” Eve said, tears welling in her eyes. “He would say things like, ‘Just wait until I get home. I’m going to kill you.’ And it did not matter what I did — everything was always wrong, even when he told me how he wanted something done and I did it just like that.
“I knew it was never going to change, so I took myself and my kids out of that situation,” she said. “We packed a bag and got in my truck, and that’s where we slept that night. Then I called The Laurel Center and told them what was going on.”
Eve and her kids are now safe and looking forward to celebrating Christmas at the shelter, where The Laurel Center’s employees, volunteers and donors are going out of their way to make the day as special as possible for all the clients staying there.
“We’ll have a Christmas meal for them, there will be toys for the children, probably a visit from Santa as well,” Power said.
“The Laurel Center gives you a place of peace and clarity, and it gives you time to figure out what you need to do with your life,” said Brooks, who is returning the kindnesses shown to her by volunteering at the center. “Anything you say you want to do, they make sure to help you make it happen. It’s a wonderful, amazing place.”
— If you are in an abusive relationship and need help, call The Laurel Center’s 24/7 emergency hotline at 540-667-6466. To learn more about the organization, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
