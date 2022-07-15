WINCHESTER — A woman who has identified herself as Peace Freedom is being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center following a wild pursuit on Thursday afternoon that damaged two Frederick County Sheriff's Office vehicles.
According to a media release from Lt. Warren Gosnell, the county Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after 1 p.m. regarding an unknown woman removing and switching license plates on a vehicle parked at a local hotel. The woman then got in the car, left the parking lot and ran two separate red lights, the caller reported.
Sheriff's Office Deputy Chase Smallwood found the vehicle — a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with Delaware tags — improperly stopped in the roadway on Va. 37 near its intersection with Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11). When Smallwood came up behind the Toyota and activated his emergency lights, the release states, the suspect drove away and refused to stop, making several erratic maneuvers on the highway.
Smallwood pursued the driver as she headed southbound on Va. 37, the release states, while additional Sheriff's Office units headed in to offer assistance.
When the Toyota crossed the median and headed toward oncoming northbound traffic near Va. 37's exit at North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522), Deputy Trey Cram attempted to stop the car. The Toyota struck his cruiser, made a U-turn, crossed the median again and resumed driving south on the divided highway.
As the chase hit speeds as high as 90 mph, the Sheriff's Office attempted to deploy spike strips to puncture the car's tires but were unsuccessful, the release states.
After passing the Cedar Creek Grade exit on Va. 37, the suspect drove through the median again, made another U-turn and hit Deputy Nick Dempsey's cruiser.
After crossing the median for a fourth time, the release states, the Toyota drove north in the southbound lanes. The suspect then headed the wrong way onto Va. 37's on ramp at Cedar Creek Grade, narrowly avoiding collisions with oncoming vehicles before crossing Cedar Creek Grade and driving northbound onto Va. 37's southbound exit ramp.
Gosnell, who had joined the pursuit, accelerated his vehicle and came up behind the Toyota on the exit ramp, where he executed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver that sent the suspect's car spinning off the right side of the ramp.
No one was hurt, and the driver was taken into custody without incident, the release states.
The driver identified herself as Peace Freedom but refused to provide any identification. She was transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road and charged with felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance, using altered license plates, improperly stopping on a highway, two counts of reckless driving and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
The Sheriff's Office said the two vehicles struck during the chase sustained a total of about $8,000 worth of damages.
The 29-year-old woman is being held without bond at the local jail under the name Peace A. Freedom.
