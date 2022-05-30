BERRYVILLE — In putting runners in scoring position in five of seven innings, Central didn't provide Clarke County with much chance to rest on Monday.
Fortunately for the Eagles, they have someone who's shown time and time again that she knows how to keep the peace on the scoreboard.
In what might have been the final home game of her high school career, Clarke County senior Abby Peace limited Central to just one run and fourth-seeded Clarke County beat the No. 5 Falcons 2-1 in the Region 2B quarterfinals at Grubbs Field.
After Anna Hornbaker scored from first on Haley Farmer's two-out, pop-fly double into shallow left field that made it 2-1 Clarke, Peace closed the door in the seventh with runners on first and second by inducing a grounder from Kora Stephens that Peace took her time with fielding. Peace's throw to first baseman Devin Simmons-McDonald beat Stephens in plenty of time.
Peace allowed four hits, four walks, hit one batter, and struck out nine to win a pitcher's duel with Central's Trynda Mantz, who allowed one earned run, four hits, two walks and struck out 11 batters in her complete-game performance.
The Eagles (18-5) — who beat Central (14-9) for the second time in three meetings — will now look to win a rubber match at top-seeded Page County (15-7) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with a Class 2 state berth on the line. The Panthers beat No. 8 Strasburg 11-1 on Monday.
After a 50-minute delay while waiting for umpires to arrive on an afternoon hovering near 90 degrees, Peace got off to a problematic start by walking each of the first two batters, and was one pitch away from walking the first three batters.
Clarke County coach Fly Lambert was concerned that the delay might have had an effect on Peace. The Potomac State-bound pitcher said she had trouble hitting her spots on the outside in the first inning.
"Just trying to zone in some technique and trying to perfect that pitch to get it a strike was definitely difficult, but I'm glad it straightened itself throughout the game," Peace said.
Peace struck out the third batter Stephens looking for the first out and got out of the inning unscathed after Keriana Stottlemyer hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
"[The double play] was a big breather," Peace said. "It got everybody hyped up. It was great, and it was a big deal, because I was struggling. I always appreciate it when my team takes one for me."
Peace's location might not have been on from the start, but her mental toughness was as she repeatedly quelled Central's scoring opportunities. A soft liner from Stephens resulted in a catch from Madison Edwards at shortstop that allowed Edwards to double off the runner at second and end the third inning.
An Alexis Clark squeeze bunt put the Falcons up 1-0 in the fourth, but Peace stranded runners on first and second with two straight strikeouts. Peace faced runners on first and second with one out in the fifth, but she ended it with a strikeout and groundout. In the seventh, a walk and an error with two outs had Falcons players and fans screaming, but Peace got a slow roller back to her on a 1-2 count to finish the job.
"This was the toughest mental game, for sure," Peace said. "The heat did not help. The heat was definitely hard mentally. I know some people [on Central], and that's mentally hard as well. And just knowing that it's getting down to the wire, that's a big deal and emotional."
Lambert liked what he saw from Peace and her senior catcher, Farmer.
"They've been working together for a very long time, so they know what to throw in certain situations," Lambert said. "Farmer is always able to call a good game and call the right pitch at the right time. And Abby trusts her a lot."
Farmer is a pretty heady player with the bat in her hands as well.
It was obvious runs were going to be hard to come by against Mantz, who pitched a two-hit shutout against Clarke in the first meeting between the two teams on April 8.
The Eagles were fortunate to get their first run in the fourth, as the potential third out was dropped by the second baseman covering first on a Farmer bunt toward third that moved Ellie Taylor to third. Taylor would score after a pitch to Campbell Paskel squirted between the catcher's legs. After picking the ball up, the catcher hesitated in throwing the ball to Mantz, allowing Taylor to score.
With two outs and Anna Hornbaker on first as a result of a walk in the sixth, Farmer decided she wasn't going to waste time with the accurate Mantz in the circle.
"I knew it was a first-pitch strike, and I knew I had to swing because that was the best pitch I was going to get," Farmer said. "So I swung, and it was a pop fly. I wasn't sure if they were going to catch it, but then I looked out and I saw the left fielder and the shortstop really close together, and that's when I knew maybe there was a chance, and it happened."
The left fielder lunged for the ball but couldn't quite grab it, and Farmer was glad Hornbaker was on the basepaths.
"If anybody else were on base, they might have stopped," Farmer said. "But Anna just kept on going."
Lambert said the Eagles had to be aggressive against Mantz.
"We were trying to bunt, do a few steals, trying to move runners into scoring position the best way we could," Lambert said. "I wasn't going to stop [Hornbaker]. Her scoring from first is a hustle play. In the playoffs, you've got to have those. And Taylor didn't hesitate on that passed ball whatsoever."
After losing to East Rockingham for the third time in their regular-season finale, the Eagles' win over a quality Central team is a big shot of confidence going into the game against Page.
The Panthers ended Clarke's season in last year's regional semifinal round. Clarke County beat Page 9-1 at home in their first meeting this season but fell 6-2 in Shenandoah in the second meeting.
"They're tough competition, and they're even tougher competition at their place," Peace said. "I'm just excited to play them. It's going to be a good game."
Kristen Hockman went 1 for 2 with two walks for Central.
