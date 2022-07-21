WINCHESTER — The nonprofit Peaceful Fields Sanctuary in Frederick County is making plans for its first Fun Run.
"It's going to be on October 1st at The Trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley," said John Netzel, founder and operator of the 13-acre farm near Winchester that rescues mistreated livestock and gives the animals a safe, happy home for the rest of their natural lives.
Netzel said the 5k Fun Run at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester "will be open and available to everybody. Serious runners who want to run for time and a good cause can do so, and folks that just want to come out and support our nonprofit organization while having a great time and getting a little bit of exercise — whether they walk or skip or crawl — can do that, too."
Registration for the Fun Run is expected to open in about three weeks, Netzel said, and updates will be posted on Peaceful Fields Sanctuary's Facebook page, facebook.com/peacefulfieldssanctuary.
"We're pretty excited," he said, "and we're lucky to have those awesome trails at the museum."
