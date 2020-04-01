Peach blossoms

Lori Mackintosh, owner of Mackintosh Fruit Farm in Clarke County, looks at August Lady peach blooms on her trees on Monday. August Lady are a late variety yellow peach that will be ready for picking in August. Mackintosh said her peach trees are blooming a month earlier than usual. Mackintosh said in 2019 they were picking peaches from July through October.
