BERRYVILLE — Geneva Jackson has baked and tasted a lot of fruit pies in her life.
On Saturday, the Berryville resident tasted a few more while judging the third annual Geneva Jackson Pie-Baking Contest at the Clarke County Farmers’ Market.
Jackson awarded first place to a peach pie baked by Mariah Sanders of Winchester. Sanders won $50.
Proceeds from the contest and sale of pies benefit the Laurel Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Saturday’s event raised $645 for the Laurel Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.