WINCHESTER — Here is a list of the farmers market in the area. Many of the markets have Facebook pages and/or websites that provide up-to-date information on hours, seasonal produce and new products.
• The Clarke County Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October in the John Rixey Moore Municipal Parking Lot next to the Dollar General store on South Church Street in Berryville. Go to clarkecountyfarmersmarket.com for details.
• Cline’s Farm, 920 Hopewell Road in Clear Brook, is now open for the season. The market has sweet corn, peaches, cucumbers and squash. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed on Sundays. Call 540-662-5684 or email clinesfarmlp@gmail.com for more information.
• Freight Station Farmers Market, 315 W. Boscawen St., carries a wide assortment of fruits, berries, vegetables, meats, baked goods, preserves, honey, and specialty items. The market is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Products now available include, but are not limited to, pastured beef, pork and poultry, eggs, mushrooms, greens, root vegetables, apples, preserves, baked goods, wild caught Alaskan fish, apple cider, fruit juices, honey and other treats.
• Holy Cow, 9280 John Marshall Highway (Va. 55), Lebanon Church, is open year-round. Items may be picked up there, or orders may be placed for delivery. Apples, fresh pasteurized milk, chocolate milk, yogurt, yogurt drinks, homemade butter, lamb, beef, pork, bread, cupcakes, jams, apple butter, eggs and cheese are offered. Contact 540-465-4742 or holycowdelivery@gmail.com. Visit holycowdelivery.com.
• The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard, 2502 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) offers local grown products in season. All baked goods are homemade including the pies. Call 540-323-0221.
• Marker-Miller Orchards, at 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. super sweet white corn, tomatoes, yellow peaches, white peaches, donut peaches, plums, an assortment of garden vegetables. Our on-site bakery offers cakes, pies, cookies, cinnamon/rum buns, peach turnovers, apple turnovers, and apple cider donuts. Visit our “Sweets Shop” for fresh made fudge, hand dipped ice cream, and fresh strawberry slushees and peach slushees. Other items: cider, milk, fresh eggs, fruit wines, jams, jellies, salad dressings, local honey, variety of syrups, no sugar added jarred goods, gift baskets, and soy candles. For more information visit markermillerorchards.com or call 540-662-1391.
• Mount Airy Farm Market, 8204 John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50), Boyce, is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The market offers fresh local meats, grain-finished and grass-fed beef, pork, lamb and goat, as well as local jams, jellies, salsas and honey. Pork barbecue and natural deli products are sold along with local fresh eggs and produce. Call 540-837-2043.
• Nalls Farm Market, 4869 Harry Byrd Highway, offers flowers, fresh produce, hanging baskets, herbs and planters as well as preserves and jams. The market also sells homemade baked goods including pies and muffins.
• The Old Town Winchester Farmers Market offers local produce and products each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 28 at the Taylor Pavilion off the Loudoun Street Mall. More than a dozen farms and vendors will attend the market each week and offer a wide variety of items for sale including in-season fruits, vegetables, artisan breads, cookies, cheese, grass fed beef, artisan bread, cured meats, jam, eggs, and many other items.
• Richard’s Fruit Market, 6410 Middle Road, Middletown, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Our own peaches are now available in the market as well as peach salsa, peach butter, Richard’s canned peaches, peach barbecue sauce, peach cider, peach ice cream, peach pie, peach milk shakes and strawberry milk shakes, plus our own fresh vegetables, beef, and much more. Visit Facebook for more information or call 540-327-6166.
• Shawnee Springs Market, 6656 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522), is open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Christmas Day. Freshly baked pies, fruit breads, cookies, brownies, whoopies, and more can be purchased in the store or ordered ahead of time at 800-713-1414, ext. 1, then 2 for the Farm Market. The farm market offers a variety of fresh produce grown in our own orchards. Pick up a jar of gourmet fruit butters, preserves, jellies, salsas, barbecue sauces, etc. made in the cannery.
• Shen-Val Farm Market, 2180 Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), White Post, offers Angus beef, sausage, country ham, brown eggs, Amish butter, cheese, fruits and vegetables, apple butter, jams, jellies, pickles, candy and baked goods. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week. Call 540-868-0366.
• Virginia Farm Market, 1881 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522), is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The market offers local produce, cider, Amish butter and cheese, apple butter, jams, jellies, country ham, baskets, gifts and more. Sixteen flavors of fresh-baked pies, cookies, muffins and apple cider donuts are also offered daily. “Like” our Facebook page for seasonal information, call 540-665-8000 or visit www.VirginiaFarmMarket.com.
• West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road and at 1107 Cedar Creek Grade, is open year-around with fresh produce grown on their farm, beef, pork, and lamb, plus local wine and craft beer at our Middle Road Market, gift items, fresh baked goods, and much more! Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 540-539-8175.
• Winchester Spring Valley Farm Market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at 2454 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50). The market sells fruits and vegetables from its Hampshire County, W.Va., family farm. Call 540-773-4820.
• Woodbine Farm Market, 5199 John Marshall Highway in Strasburg, is open for the season. The market stocks its own farm-raised peaches, apples, greens, green beans, and squash as well as homemade apple butter and a large selection of jellies, sauces, and dressings. The market also sells fresh baked pies, cookies, and bread, wine, beer, and gift items. Playground for the kids. Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 540-465-2729 or visit the website at www.woodbinefarmmarket.com.
