Thanks to the Shenandoah Valley’s low elevation, the jewel tones, vibrant yellows, crimsons and orange leaves usually begin saturating local views around the last week in October. This year, locals may have noticed the leaves weren’t quite so vibrant in the days leading up to Halloween.
According to WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz, the summer’s drought along with a lack of early cold snaps have resulted in a delayed peak for fall foliage. However, there’s still hope for those who are looking take a scenic fall drive or take in the colors on a local hike.
“The big [thing] this year was the summertime drought. That added a lot of stress on the trees,” Urbanowicz said. “If you think back to August and September, we already had a lot of leaves dropping just because the trees were stressed because of the drought. So usually what that does is that will mute a lot of the colors and also in October and, going back to September, we never got our good first strong fall cold front.”
The Valley usually provides manifold viewing opportunities when the colors reach their peak, including local drives and hikes. Urbanowicz said areas higher in elevation see an earlier peak while areas like Harrisonburg, which is lower, have a later peak, usually around the end of October, though this year, the peak is even later.
“Usually Harrisonburg, the Shenandoah Valley, the low elevations below 2,000 feet, we don’t even see peak until like [the last week in October]. We’re still probably going to be more middle to the end of next week," she said. "I would say we’re probably a good five to seven days behind for elevations below 2,000 feet.”
Zach Arnold, with the Virginia Department of Forestry, said the fall is also a time when forest fires become more likely. This year, Arnold said there haven’t been many fires but it’s still somewhat early in the season.
“It’s usually once the leaves come off you get increased solar radiation that hits the forest floor and then you have the relative humidity also kind of decreasing. So, prior to the increase in snow and wetness in December, you can see an increase in fires in the fall,” Arnold said.
In neighboring areas with higher elevations, the fall colors have peaked already, according to Urbanowicz.
“Usually, the last week in September is when the Allegheny Mountains start to change. Four [thousand] to 5,000 feet, that’s when you start to see peak across the Alleghanies," she said. "Right now, I would say for elevations between 2,000 and 3,500 [we are at peak]. Shenandoah Mountain, along the Blue Ridge, Skyline Drive.”
For those in a rush to see some fall color, nearby Massanutten Mountain, which is a slightly higher elevation, has a lot of fall color right now, according to concierge Rachel Helm. Helm said the leaves have mostly changed and are starting to fall.
“I would say it’s at the peak this week. Definitely more than last week. There’s a lot of yellow and orange and red. It’s pretty bright in some areas, I’ve noticed some patches are much more changed and some are still green,” Helm said. “Last year, the leaves didn’t really turn colors, they just kind of shriveled and died. This year we’re seeing a lot more of the transition.”
The next week or two are when foliage in the region is expected to peak in color.
For local viewing, highways like Skyline Drive that tour the surrounding areas and elevations could be a good option for seeing a variety of fall color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.