Spring awakens a proliferation of flora — green grass, budding trees, vividly chromatic flowers. And sometimes, even among a manicured landscape, peculiar growths appear in the form of wild mushrooms.
Some species of the fungi kingdom are quirky and colorful and look like the makings of a fairy tale. Some are simply dull-looking stumps. For many homeowners, mushroom growth causes worry as it may signify poor yard drainage, a poison hazard for children and pets or simply a marred landscape.
But Sharon Briggs wants to help people appreciate fungi, particularly the edible type. Briggs, 37, co-founded Peasant’s Parcel, an off-grid, solar-powered farm in Capon Bridge, W.Va. She and co-founder, Lisa Maginnis, provide fresh mushrooms and grow-your-own mushroom kits to local farmer’s markets, garden sales and regional events. They also offer educational presentations, interactive workshops and will walk your property with you, teaching you about the fungi your land already has, and where you might incorporate new fungi growth.
Briggs didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a mycologist (someone who studies fungi), nor did she grow up on a farm, but she describes her mother as “an outdoors woman, a naturalist, an herbalist and a forager” who nurtured Briggs’ love of nature.
The actual study of mycology was “serendipitous,” says Briggs. “I wasn’t a science major. I was always interested in edible mushrooms but started to become more interested in the academic study of them while in college.”
During college Briggs was working part-time at a wastewater treatment plant and had access to lab equipment. It was there that her boss allowed her to grow things in Petri dishes, and her informal training began as she started growing mushroom cultures.
She earned a degree in psychology and human services, but she has learned much about the world of mushrooms from her own experimentation, research and experts in the field.
“I’ve definitely had a lot of wonderful teachers and educational experiences,” says Briggs. “During the first year of our farm we were able to have a mentorship under a gentleman named Willie Crosby who is a seasoned veteran in the industry. He had a grant with Northeast SARE (Sustainable Agricultural Research and Education), and our farm provided data in exchange for his mentorship.”
Briggs says one common misconception of fungi is that they are plants.
“In the world of scientific classification, fungi are not plants,” says Briggs. “They are a completely separate classification. They don’t photosynthesize (convert sunlight into energy), which is a characteristic of plants. They actually recycle carbon dioxide like humans do.”
We are lucky to live in an area with so many varieties of mushrooms, she says — and while many are edible, edible does not always mean desirable. Take the Birch Polypore.
“Birch Polypore is a little white mushroom that grows on birch trees. And polypores are the kind of mushrooms that don't have gills — they're just flat on the bottom with little teeny spores. These mushrooms are technically edible, but they aren't desirable. You're not going to go out of your way to find those to eat.”
Some say this type of mushroom is medicinal. Although Briggs acknowledges that mushrooms have a long history of human use for healing, she doesn’t venture into the “mushrooms as medicine” territory.
“There's a large world of medicinal mushrooms,” says Briggs. “There have been studies on Lion's Mane for their impact on Alzheimer's and Dementia. Traditionally in the East they've been using mushrooms medicinally for thousands of years. We're looking at them here academically. We do sell Reishi and Lion's Mane, both of which have medicinal purposes. Many people make tinctures or teas with them.
“There are probably about a dozen desirable edible mushroom varieties that people are actively hunting to eat,” she says, “including morels which have such a rich heritage In Appalachia.”
Briggs says that there are dietary health benefits to mushrooms.
“One thing I think people are surprised by is the protein content in mushrooms. Additionally there's a wide range of vitamins. For example, Shiitakes are very high in vitamins A and K. A lot of times you'll see mushrooms coming from factories that say ‘high in vitamin D.’ Mushrooms aren't naturally high in vitamin D but as they are packaging the mushrooms, they put them under a big ultraviolet light which causes them to absorb vitamin D — like humans do. So if you’re eating fresh mushrooms and you want to get a little extra vitamin D in your diet, put them in a sunny area while you're prepping the rest of your meal.”
Briggs’ Peasant’s Parcel farm focuses on sustainability. “We sell things in biodegradable plastic bags and have an on-farm composting system. Our kits are ready to grow with everything you'll need. You cut the bags open and then all you really need to provide is a little bit of dappled sunshine during the day and enough humidity. You can spray the air in that area with water a few times a day. People often grow these on their kitchen counters because there's a lot of humidity.”
Peasant’s Parcel is also a Certified Naturally Grown farm. “We're part of a network of people who agree to not use genetically-modified organisms. We use organic rye grain to grow our mushrooms, and we don't use any animal inputs so our products are vegan. A lot of mushrooms are grown on manure, but not ours.”
Briggs and Maginnis sell their products at the Capon Bridge Farmers Market every Saturday, May through October, on the campus of Bent River Trading Company. You can learn more about Peasant’s Parcel online at www.peasantsparcel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.