BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials know that building a pedestrian bridge across the busy stretch of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) at the Appalachian Trail crossing will be expensive.
It also could be a long time coming, if it ever happens.
The project is included in a five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) recently adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. For budgeting purposes, the plan identifies projects estimated to cost at least $50,000 that county officials believe are needed in the near future.
Cost estimates for the bridge haven’t been obtained yet. However, officials have realized it’s “absolutely not” possible for the county to fund the expense by itself, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Federal and state dollars must be obtained to at least help with the cost, according to the CIP.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said he’s “absolutely opposed” to the county helping to pay the bridge’s cost.
“We (the county) didn’t cause any of the problems” causing the bridge to be needed, said McKay, the board’s vice chairman. Therefore, the Virginia Department of Transportation should take responsibility for getting the structure funded, he said.
Boies said he senses other supervisors feel much the same way.
County officials maintain the bridge is needed because hikers along the trail — one of the county’s major recreational attractions — have trouble crossing the four-lane, divided highway due to heavy traffic, much of it speeding. The highway is used to a great extent by commuters between Winchester and the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area. The trail’s designated crossing point is near the Loudoun County line.
Customers of a brewery on Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), just inside Loudoun, “significantly complicate” the area’s traffic flow, Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said. They cause backups, walk along the side of the narrow road and illegally park in places outside the brewery’s lot, officials have said.
Topography and curves hinder drivers’ visibility along Va. 7, and bad weather worsens it, the CIP states.
No accidents involving pedestrians so far have occurred in the area. But it’s just a matter of time before one does, officials have said.
In a memo to the supervisors, county Planning Director Brandon Stidham recommended they get estimates for designing the bridge, acquiring the necessary rights of way and then constructing it. He also recommended identifying funding sources for each part of the project.
“We need to look at it with our federal and state partners to see if it’s even possible” to build the bridge, Boies said.
Loudoun officials should be consulted, too, he said.
So “it’s definitely a long-term type of project,” he added.
The CIP is simply a planning document. It doesn’t obligate the county to make any expenditures, Boies emphasized.
“We’re just getting together a list of what we need” to consider as priority projects, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
