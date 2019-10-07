BERRYVILLE — A 52-year-old Berryville man was killed Monday morning after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) in Clarke County, two-tenths of a mile east of Wickliffe Road (Route 608), according to state police.
A 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling west on Harry Byrd Highway about 9:30 a.m. when a pedestrian, identified as Kevin L. Talley, “suddenly walked into” the westbound travel lanes, Sgt. Brent Coffey said in an email.
The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking Talley, according to Coffey, and the driver — a 55-year-old Gore man whose name was not released — stopped immediately.
Talley died at the scene as a result of his injures. The driver of the rig was not injured.
Coffey said it wasn’t immediately known why Talley entered the roadway.
Trooper J. Hausler is investigating the crash. No charges have been placed.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Emergency Services and Virginia Department of Transportation.
