BERRYVILLE — A female pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle at 6129 Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) south of Berryville just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday evening, state police hadn’t released the woman’s name or provided details about the crash, except to say that the driver stayed at the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center, according to Brian Lichty, Clarke County director of fire and emergency management.
Both lanes of Lord Fairfax Highway in the 6100 block were closed for several hours as a result of the incident, a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post indicated.
