BERRYVILLE — As Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, visits are by appointment only, leading to long lines at Trip's Auto Sales, a "DMV Select Office" which provides some DMV services and doesn’t require appointments.
Those circumstances apparently led to a tragedy about 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday when Dominga Torres was struck and killed as she ran across Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) in Clarke County to get in line at Trip's.
The 52-year-old Winchester resident was struck by a northbound 2015 Ford Fusion driven by a 19-year-old Stephens City man, according to an email on Thursday from Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. Coffey said the crash remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed. The driver stayed at the scene.
Dominga Torres' 17-year-old daughter said on Thursday that she was driving her mother to Trip's in a 2003 Dodge Caravan owned by her mother. Despite Trip's not opening until 8:30 a.m., the daughter, who is not being named because she is a minor, said people were already sitting in chairs in a line outside the business at 6103 Lord Fairfax Highway. With sunrise not until 6:23 a.m., it was still dark out.
The daughter said she was planning to park, but when her mother saw the line, she had her stop in the middle turn lane. Torres then exited the van.
"Instead of her going in front of the van where other drivers could see her, she went behind the van. I think she thought she could make a run for it," the daughter said. "It's so horrible."
Since Trip's reopened on April 23, people sometimes line up overnight to be first in line, a Trip's manager said on Thursday. Initially, drivers sometimes illegally parked on the west side of Lord Fairfax Highway and walked across the road to Trip's, according to Chief Deputy Travis Sumption of the Clarke County Sheriff's Office. He noted the speed limit in the area is 45 mph. "It's just unsafe to cross the road when the speed limit is that high," he said.
To prevent crashes, Sumption said the Sheriff's Office had the Virginia Department of Transportation install barrels on July 15 to prevent illegal parking on the west side of the road. On July 30, the barrels were replaced with no parking signs. Sumption said deputies have occasionally had to warn illegally parked drivers to move, but no tickets have been issued since the signs were erected.
DMV locations in Virginia were ordered to close on March 18 due to the pandemic, according to the DMV website. Customer service centers began reopening in May. The main DMV location in the Winchester area, located at 4050 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, reopened by appointment only on Aug. 3.
As part of the closure, driver's licenses and vehicle registrations set to expire on or before July 31 were extended to Oct. 31, according to the DMV website. It said a maximum of three months of appointment slots are available, with new appointment dates added to the 90-day calendar each day.
Torres' daughter said her mother thought it would be faster to go to Trip's than set up an appointment. The expiration on her mother's van expired in June. Torres said her mother, who didn't drive, was driven to work in Edinburg, where she was an inspector at George's, a poultry plant.
Torres grew up in La Union, El Salvador, a port city in the eastern part of the country. The mother of four children came to the U.S. in 1998.
Her daughter described her as independent, hardworking and devoted to her family. She sometimes baked bread for them and brought food to relatives in Maryland.
"It was family always, but she had a lot of friends," said her daughter, who said she is haunted by her mother's death. "Everybody was in shock when they heard the news."
