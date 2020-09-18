CLEARBROOK — An employee has confessed to taking about 100 photos and videos of fellow employees using a men's bathroom at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 165 Business Boulevard in Frederick County, according to police.
Police were contacted on Sept. 9 after the man was seen by a fellow employee filming men's genitals on his phone in the bathroom, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Deputy Jared Nail of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The affidavit was filed on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court and seeks access to information on the phone. Because the man hasn't been charged, The Winchester Star isn't identifying him.
Nail wrote that the man confessed to an Amazon supervisor and to investigating Deputy Travis L. Bridgeforth and said the filming was for sexual gratification. He gave the phone to Bridgeforth and said the pictures and videos were stored in a gallery on the phone, but Bridgeforth said he was unable to access it.
Nail wrote that Bridgeforth located a separate folder on the phone but couldn't open it because it required a separate pass code. "People that incorporate the use of a cellular device to commit criminal activity often lie about how and where the data is stored on the device in question to conceal it altogether in hidden folders or applications," Nail wrote in requesting permission for the search.
The $56.6 million center, which picks, packs and ships items for the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, opened in 2018. At least 1,500 people work there.
(1) comment
I hope the fruitcake was dealt with properly before he was turned in.
