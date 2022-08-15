WINCHESTER — For 20 years, Pembroke Springs Retreat in Star Tannery has been picking up trash as part of Virginia’s Adopt-a-Highway program.
The program involves participants agreeing to adopt a two-mile stretch of highway in their community by picking up litter and recyclables at least twice a year for three years. In return, the Virginia Department of Transportation provides trash bags, vests, important safety information and highway signs that recognize the individual or group.
Pembroke Springs General Manager Lisa Floyd said her family has adopted the gravel section of Wardensville Grade that stretches about 2.5 miles between Route 55 and Route 600. All of the trash is taken to the dump, and currently, cans and plastic are recycled.
Her son, Jacob Collyer, has been helping pick up the trash since he was 5 years old.
“He’s been doing it ever since I can remember,” Floyd said. “My family at Pembroke has adopted for many years. So [Jacob] grew up doing it, basically his whole life.”
Jacob, now 17, is an incoming senior at Randolph Macon Academy and is “taking charge” of the family’s Adopt-a-Highway community service.
“Logistics is the key to managing this project effectively,” Jacob wrote in an email. “I schedule the pick-ups often so that we can get to both sides of the road, and I count the trash as I’m throwing it in separate bins to get the job done as quickly as possible.”
Floyd says that roadside litter is a significant problem; every time she and her son collect trash, their bags always end up full. She said it’s not uncommon to see bags of trash thrown onto the road.
“It’s a lot, and it’s disgusting,” she said. “... It’s constant. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it at all. It still makes me mad after all these years.”
While the Adopt-a-Highway program requires participants to collect trash at least twice a year, Floyd says she and her son do it much more.
Jacob hopes to attend college with a major in Animal Science or Biology, is currently working on an AI project with the Smithsonian, and is a volunteer animal transporter with Valley Wildlife.
Floyd said her son’s volunteerism with both roadside litter and animals has given her “hope for the future.”
“I’m just really proud of him for taking this on and doing it,” she said. “It’s a great program. I wish more people would adopt these roads because I drive all over our beautiful state, and it’s littered.”
Nearly 18,000 Adopt-a-Highway volunteers collect more than 25,000 bags of waste along Virginia’s highways each year. The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates that this saves the commonwealth over $1.35 million that would have otherwise gone to clean up Virginia’s roads.
For more information on the Adopt-a-Highway program, visit virginiadot.org.
