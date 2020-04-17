With 12 players departing from this year’s Penn State men’s ice hockey team — including four who signed NHL contracts — the Nittany Lions are going to look a lot different in the 2020-21 season.
Winchester resident and Penn State junior forward Alex Limoges — who tied for the NCAA Division I lead in points in 2018-19 — was open to turning pro early after the 2019-20 season like a couple of his fellow juniors if the right opportunity presented itself.
He’s going to stay at Penn State, though. And having him back is why Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky can feel a lot better about his team’s chances of remaining one of the best teams in the country in 2020-21.
“From Day 1, he’s always been such a high-level, humble, quality person,” said Gadowsky in a phone interview. “He’s been a leader for this team whether he’s liked it or nor because of the type of person he is.
“Now that he’ll be [a senior] and has had success, I’m sure he will be looked upon a lot more in that role than he ever has before. But he’s been a leader from Day 1 for us.”
Limoges just wishes he could have spent a little more time with this year’s 10 seniors in their pursuit of putting the finishing touches on one of the finest seasons in program history.
Fresh off winning their first-ever Big Ten regular-season title and ranked eighth nationally, Penn State (20-10-4) was two days away from playing Minnesota in the Big Ten semifinals when the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns on March 12. The game against Minnesota was set to be the Nittany Lions’ first game since Feb. 22 — Penn State had a first round bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
After calculating possible outcomes, College Hockey News had Penn State as one of nine teams with a 100 percent chance of making the 16-team NCAA Tournament regardless of what happened in conference tournament play. At the very least, the Nittany Lions seemed to be in the mix for its first Frozen Four in the program’s eight-year Division I history.
“There was a lot of excitement around the team and within the team,” said Limoges, who is back in Winchester, in a phone interview. “We were playing our best hockey at the end of the year.
“We were all healthy and ready to go. All we had to do was win six games to win a Big Ten championship and a national championship. We felt like we could have made some history for Penn State hockey. But obviously it was cut short, so I guess we’ll never know.”
Individually, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Limoges felt he was playing his best hockey at the end of the season as well. Limoges might not have lit the lamp like he did as a sophomore (23 goals), but it was still an outstanding season
Limoges finished with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 30 games to rank second in the Big Ten in points per game with 1.07 (only two players averaged more than 1.00 ppg). In Big Ten games (the Nittany Lions went 12-8-4 in those contests), Limoges’s 23 points in 22 games made him the only player in the conference to average more than one point per game.
But after the way he played last season, Limoges expected more of himself.
“Over the summer you think back to the good parts and the success, but sometimes you lose sight of how much work it took to get there,” Limoges said. “I felt really good, really confident coming into the season, but my focus wasn’t in the right place.”
Gadowsky said he felt Limoges and his linemates all might have put too much pressure on themselves to start the season.
This year was the third that Limoges, junior Evan Barratt (12 goals, 34 points in 34 games) and senior Liam Folkes (11 goals, 25 points in 33 games) have played together. In 2018-19, Gadowsky noted that the trio formed the highest scoring line in the country with 57 goals and 135 total points.
“I think they sort of felt that if we weren’t scoring, it was their fault or was their responsibility and were playing more to just play offense rather than playing great hockey as they did the year before,” Gadowsky said.
Limoges and Barratt each had five points in their first eight games (the first five were against non-conference foes), while Folkes had three in his first seven.
“I think we were forcing too many plays to make the night’s highlight-reel plays instead of just keeping it simple, getting to the net and outworking the other team,” Limoges said. “I think we learned that lesson by the end of the year and started to pick things up again and really roll.”
Gadowsky was certainly impressed with how the trio finished, saying they played as well as they ever have. For example, in five games from Feb. 1-15, Limoges had eight points, Folkes had seven and Barratt had five. The Nittany Lions dropped only two of their last nine games. Limoges said the line focused on controlling the puck, getting the puck deep in the opponent’s zone, and keeping their shifts short.
Gadowsky said Limoges brought a lot more to Penn State than just scoring this year. Gadowsky thought Limoges’ play away from the puck stood out, particularly when he played the role of third man high in support of his forechecking linemates.
“I thought Limo and Nate Sucese (who signed with the Arizona Coyotes in March), there are a couple of guys who are scorers but really took it upon themselves to play a great game away from the puck,” Gadowsky said. “[Limoges] was very effective at the end of the year all over the ice, not just offensively.”
Limoges wanted to keep the good times going. In addition to hoping to see the seniors have a chance to end their careers on their terms, he felt bad for those seniors who could have used the extra exposure in front of NHL scouts by playing in the NCAA Tournament.
Barratt (three-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks) is one of the two Penn State juniors who have signed contracts with NHL teams since the season’s conclusion. Limoges could have used more games to showcase himself to pro scouts, but he’s fine with honing his craft one more year in State College. Gadowsky feels an extra year of college hockey will give Limoges a better chance of being an everyday NHL player, and Gadowsky does believe Limoges can make a living playing hockey.
“I’ll have a pretty big role [at Penn State],” Limoges said. “You want to go where you’re wanted. It’s good to have decisions. It wasn’t like I was a senior, and now I’m rushing around to see what I can get [professionally].”
Limoges is busy enough right now, dealing with projects and exams while taking online courses at Penn State. He can’t get near an ice rink right now, but with the help of his 14-year-old brother Logan he’s following a workout regimen that Penn State provided and doing some stickhandling and shooting in his parents’ basement.
Limoges has participated in NHL prospect development camps for each of the last three years, including one for the Detroit Red Wings in 2019. Limoges doesn’t know if the NHL will even hold those this year because of COVID-19.
“My focus right now is getting as explosive and powerful as I can off the ice so I can be faster when I get back on the ice,” Limoges said.
Limoges at his best is a sight that Gadowsky has appreciated for a long time.
“He’s as strong on the puck and protects the puck as well as anybody I’ve coached,” said Gadowsky, who has coached NCAA Division I hockey for 20 years. “He’s just so comfortable in traffic.
“The other thing that makes him special is boy, does he have a good time playing hockey. When he’s having fun, he just does some amazing things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.