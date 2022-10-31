WINCHESTER — The Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) celebrated its 48th birthday by giving a major gift to its clients.
That gift, located in a two-story house at 106 S. Kent St. next to CCAP’s headquarters, is a significantly improved clothing outlet for area residents in need.
It’s called the Unique Boutique and, as retired WINC Radio morning host Barry Lee Bowser said on Friday, it’s more akin to a trendy clothing store than a charitable distribution center.
“My mom volunteered in the CCAP clothing room ... for, oh my gosh, years and years and years,” Bowser said. “She would be so happy and so proud to see that it’s now not just a clothing room, but an entire clothing house. Everything is so organized, so clean. People can shop with dignity.”
CCAP celebrated its 48th year of community service on Friday with a special ribbon cutting at its recently renovated Unique Boutique.
Prior to the makeover funded by a grant from HomeAid National Capital Region, the house at 106 S. Kent St. was filled with boxes of clothing that clients could go through to find what they needed. Now, those clothes are on hangers and shelves, thoughtfully displayed in rooms for men, women and children.
“When they walk into the building, they see it’s clean and organized so they’re not just getting stuff out of boxes,” CCAP Executive Director Andrea Cosans said. “They’re greeted by women of the house who say, ‘I care. Can I help you?’”
“It’s like going into a store,” Bowser added. “It’s really cool.”
CCAP clients can visit the boutique once a month to pick out donated clothing items for themselves and their children, as well as diapers and other necessities for their babies, at no charge.
“It’s a tremendous asset to CCAP,” Cosans said while noting that ongoing financial donations from the community will be needed to maintain the Unique Boutique’s operations.
“From the very day we formed, the community was supportive and everything I asked for was provided,” said Judy Bogner, who is regarded as the “founding mother” of CCAP. “By them providing for CCAP, CCAP has been able to provide for the community.”
CCAP offers temporary assistance ranging from free food and clothing to the payment of rent and utility bills. To receive the nonprofit’s help, clients must live in Winchester or Frederick County and, with the exception of people who are homeless, provide proof of residency and income.
A good example of the value of CCAP’s services, Cosans said, occurred last year when a local woman with a successful career ran out of money after being laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She came to CCAP seeking rent assistance to avoid eviction.
“I saw her once and only once because I’m sure things opened up for her shortly after that and she was able to get herself back together,” Cosans said.
Bogner said CCAP was created to help people with jobs who occasionally struggle to make ends meet, as well as elderly people with limited incomes. Over the years, its services have grown to include assistance for the homeless and people who are unemployed.
As CCAP celebrates its 48th birthday, Bogner said she hopes the nonprofit will someday have enough volunteers to start checking on clients where they live rather than waiting for them to visit the nonprofit when in need.
“My birthday wish for CCAP is that we can bring back some of that one-on-one care without losing what we’re doing now,” she said. “I’m so proud of CCAP. It’s such a great agency.”
CCAP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. The Unique Boutique’s operating hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
To learn more about CCAP and its Unique Boutique, visit ccapwinchester.org.
