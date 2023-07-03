The Supreme Court voted against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program on Friday, sparking varied reactions from people on both sides of the political aisle.
Pedestrians along Old Town Winchester's Loudoun Street Mall shared their thoughts on the decision and its implications for how their lives will proceed.
"A lot of Americans have worked hard and tried to pay off their debt and have over time, but there's a lot of Americans who are stifling under debt," said Lacy Reynolds, a teacher who, come this fall, will resume her student loan payments.
Reynolds said she'll be paying about $600 per month.
Riesa Bramoweth was visiting Winchester from Pittsburgh with her husband. She said that luckily she's in a position where she can pay her remaining debt in full rather than monthly installations.
"The only way we're able to do that is because we're dual income, no kids," Bramoweth said. "It's just a huge impact on your life trajectory when you have to make these types of decisions. I left nonprofit work because I could no longer afford it. I couldn't work and stay in nonprofit and be able to afford to live, and that was the only other way I was going to get my loans forgiven."
Both Reynolds and Bramoweth expressed that the responsibility that comes with paying off student debt takes money that they feel could otherwise be spent growing the economy.
The idea that resuming student loan payments may carry economic implications is not unfounded. It comes from the assumption that the billions of dollars that borrowers have been able to use for other bills and expenditures will soon go toward paying off debt. Last year, the Federal Reserve released a report showing increased financial stability for borrowers since the pause on student loans in March of 2020.
"Overall, their delinquency rates on credit card, auto, and mortgage debts declined markedly throughout the pandemic," the report said.
At the moment, though, this economic impact is simply a prediction of what America may see over the next few months.
On the other side, though, Republicans have pushed against Biden's plan since its inception last fall, stating that it's unfair to American taxpayers who either didn't attend college or worked hard to pay off their loans already.
"It's simple: If you take out a loan, you pay it back," U.S. Sen. Dan Newhouse (R-Wa.) tweeted Friday.
Many politicians have also taken the stance that people working blue collar jobs should not be responsible for paying back the loans of their white collar counterparts.
Laura Cordoso, who was visiting Winchester from New York on Friday, raised concerns over how this debt will continue to affect young people.
"I have four children. All four children had student loans, and I think by the time they pay it back, they've paid probably triple the amount of what they took out," she said, adding that she is "disappointed not only for my children, but for all the kids."
Interest rates on student loans were paused along with payment requirements in 2020, and will also resume in October.
The Biden administration says it is continuing to explore options for alleviating student debt.
