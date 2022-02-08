WINCHESTER — These are bittersweet days at First United Methodist Church.
With the prospect of a shiny new sanctuary looming in the future, congregation members are bidding their final farewells to the property at 308 N. Braddock St. where they had worshiped for nearly 150 years.
On Tuesday morning, church historian Cheryl Dyksen made one of her final passes through the building in downtown Winchester, making sure everything was packed away in boxes and sharing some of her most profound memories of the property.
"Hopefully it will be put to good use," Dyksen said. "People worked hard for this church."
A brief history
First United Methodist Church originated in 1873 at 308 N. Braddock St. in a sanctuary that cost $2,500 to build. By 1921, the congregation had outgrown the building and constructed a new church for $63,922.96. It was dedicated on Aug. 20, 1922.
The church property expanded in 1961 with the addition of a $22,000 educational wing, followed in 1974 with the installation of a small storage building behind the educational wing. The storage building completed the final layout of the church campus that today has a total assessed value of $2,556,100, according to the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office.
As the sanctuary and educational wing aged, maintenance and upkeep costs increased to as much as 25% of the church's annual budget. On top of that, the church property only had 11 parking spaces and there was no room to add more.
Talks about constructing a new worship facility began in 1992. Twenty-six years later, on Oct. 15, 2019, church members formally voted to sell the Braddock Street property and build a new sanctuary on a 15.7-acre parcel of land on Apple Pie Ridge Road in Frederick County that the church purchased in 1996.
The downtown property went on the market in late 2019 for $1.6 million but failed to attract a buyer, so the price was lowered to $1.2 million. Late last year, Harrisonburg-based property developer David A. Rao agreed to buy the site for $1,060,000 with plans to convert the buildings into apartments and, possibly, a micro-brewery, restaurant or entertainment venue.
The First United Methodist congregation stopped worshiping at 308 N. Braddock St. in March 2020, shifting Sunday morning services to a picnic pavilion on the Apple Pie Ridge Road property whenever weather permitted. The downtown building still saw activity, though, because for the past two years, the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) has used the educational wing's basement to keep the area's homeless residents out of the cold. WATTS is contracted to remain there until its season ends at the end of March, which is also when the property will be officially transferred to Rao. That means First United now has about seven weeks to get everything out.
The move-out has been going on for months, with most of the church's possessions going into storage. That includes a large wooden cross and a huge painting of Jesus praying at Gethsemane that volunteers from the congregation removed from the sanctuary last month. The painting was actually covering another version of the Gethsemane scene that was painted directly onto the wall behind the altar. The fate of the al fresco painting, which is perfectly preserved, will be left up to Rao.
'I can still see the faces'
Dyksen is a native of the Tidewater area who came to Winchester in 1992 when her husband, John Dyksen, was named pastor of First United Methodist Church. John Dyksen died of cancer in 1994, but his widow remained active with the church and became its official historian.
The sanctuary where her husband once preached is now empty save for wooden pews and a church organ that Cheryl Dyksen said church officials hope to sell. The organ, located to the side of the sanctuary's altar, was bought about two decades ago to replace an older version.
"The old organ was bought by [Russian-American dancer] Mikhail Baryshnikov," Dyksen said. "He had a farm in Purcellville and loved to play the organ."
Next to the sanctuary, divided by a removal partition, is a gathering room encircled by several Sunday school classrooms and a small kitchenette. In December, Rao said he envisioned small apartments and efficiencies in this part of the building.
Dyksen said on Tuesday that it's odd to think about apartments taking over the space: "I can still see the faces of people walking from room to room."
While most of the church's belongings have been taken out of the building, there are still a few items waiting to go into storage.
"We've got to pack those away," Dyksen said while looking at a stack of hymnals.
What's next?
Even though First United Methodist knows where it will build its new church, Dyksen said it's anyone's guess when construction will begin.
"I have no idea," she said with a laugh. "But I'm looking forward to it."
Due to myriad delays and changes of heart, the construction project that Cheryl and John Dyksen expected to oversee when they came to Winchester nearly 30 years ago still does not have a start date.
Current church officials have obtained construction estimates, though, and Dyksen said it looks like the money Rao paid for the Braddock Street property will be enough to cover construction of a new one-level, handicap-accessible sanctuary as soon as officials decide the time is right.
"Hopefully it will be good enough to serve us into the next millennium," Dyksen said. "And we'll have parking!"
To learn more about First United Methodist Church of Winchester, visit fumcwinchester.umcchurches.org.
