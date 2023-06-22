WINCHESTER — One sentence that contains every letter of the alphabet, written in perfect cursive, won Sacred Heart Academy student Daisy Almaraz the title of best hand-writer in the nation among seventh graders this school year. The Winchester area youth has been designated the Grand National Champion of her grade level in the 32nd Annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.
Approximately 80,000 students participate in the competition annually. Contest organizers say more than 2.5 million students have submitted handwriting entries since the annual challenge began more than three decades ago. Zaner-Bloser has four keys to legibility on which the judges based their decisions: the letters’ shape, size, spacing and slant. Students must write the sentence “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” K-2 pupils write in print. Those in grades 3-8 compete in cursive.
Daisy was no stranger to the contest when she wrote her submission earlier this year. As a sixth grader, she won the state prize for her level. She told the Arlington Catholic Herald that she enjoys “writing in cursive” and thinks “it is more visually appealing, which allows the reader to better connect with the content.”
Top-notch legibility takes a little work and persistence, but it’s possible to get better at it, according to Daisy. “With a little practice,” she told the Catholic publication, “you can easily improve.”
Sacred Heart Academy students get a shot at competing each year. “Normally, our kindergarten through 8th grade teachers submit a class-winner to Zaner-Bloser,” Principal Anne Arias told The Winchester Star. Daisy's win marks the first time a Sacred Heart student has brought home a Grand National Champion award, according to Arias.
Entering the contest is a tradition in Sacred Heart classrooms at a time when cursive writing has fallen out of the curriculum at many schools across the nation. But, the school believes it’s important to arm students with handwriting skills. “Handwriting in cursive reinforces language through muscle memory. And, it’s beautiful,” Arias said.
The folks at Zaner-Bloser also laud the value of handwriting. The company is devoted to developing curriculum resources to teach elementary students foundational literacy and math skills. And, they wholeheartedly believe it is essential to teach students how to put pencil and pen to paper. In a press release, Zaner-Bloser President Lisa Carmona explained, “Research tells us what handwriting can do to support cognitive development and better academic outcomes.”
Zaner-Bloser works hard to support schools’ efforts to teach manuscript and cursive handwriting through materials, support and contests. Since Daisy was one of the nine students nationwide selected as a 2023 Grand National Champion, Sacred Academy in Winchester will receive a $1,000 product voucher toward Zaner-Bloser materials and a certificate. Daisy's teacher, Julia Moss, will receive a personalized certificate as well.
As for Daisy, she was recognized for her accomplishment during a school ceremony. She received an engraved trophy from Zaner-Bloser, a $500 check and bragging rights to claim perfect penmanship among her peers for a year.
