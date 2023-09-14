In a situation that “has never happened before,” the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ regularly scheduled board meeting Wednesday night was canceled just hours before due to a “lack of a quorum.”
County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer called Wednesday’s last-minute cancellation a “perfect storm.” To prevent this from occurring in the future, he said staff would consider a policy that would alert the entire seven-member board if individual members are planning to attend a meeting virtually (remotely) or being absent.
“We’re definitely going to take a look at that, but this has never happened before,” Bollhoefer said on Thursday. “The fact is to have people there virtually you have to have at least four supervisors in person and we couldn’t meet that four-person quorum.”
As a result of the cancellation, agenda items slated for Wednesday night’s meeting will be moved to the board’s Sept. 27 meeting.
Notably, the supervisors on Wednesday night were supposed to consider proposed revisions to the Northeast Land Use Plan that could expand extractive mining in northeastern Frederick County. A public hearing on the matter also was scheduled.
But it became evident Wednesday afternoon that just three supervisors would be able to attend the meeting in person, leading county staff to cancel the meeting. Virginia law requires that a seven-member panel like the Board of Supervisors have four members physically present in order to conduct business.
Reached by The Winchester Star on Thursday, three supervisors said they would have been able to attend the meeting remotely, while one wouldn’t have been able to attend at all. Three planned to attend the meeting in person.
Chairman Charles DeHaven recently had surgery, and because he is “non-weight bearing” for now, he planned to attend the meeting remotely.
“All of the plans were in place for that (his remote participation), and suddenly, apparently, there were three more people who weren’t going to attend yesterday, which killed it,” DeHaven when contacted by The Winchester Star.
Gainesboro Supervisor Heather Lockridge, Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn told The Star they planned to attend Wednesday’s meeting in person. DeHaven, Shawnee Supervisor Josh Ludwig and Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said they were going to attend the meeting remotely. Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells was out of town and planned to be absent.
In a text message, Ludwig told a reporter, “For the record I was never notified any supervisors would miss the meeting, although I had heard a rumor the day before 1 (supervisor) might dial in remotely. Wednesday morning I notified the county I would work late and would like a remote participation link, and they said no problem.”
Graber told The Star that delays at the doctor’s office Wednesday prompted him to call the county administrator around 4 p.m. to say that he would need to attend the meeting virtually, which essentially triggered the cancellation. He said he wouldn’t have scheduled a 4 p.m. doctor’s appointment had he known there was any chance of the panel not being able to make quorum.
“I had no knowledge that the Chairman of the Board, which is Charles DeHaven, was having surgery ... I had no idea that Mr. Wells was out of town. There were no emails sent. I knew absolutely nothing of it ... Tuesday night, when I was home, I got a message — I’ve been waiting to see a doctor — that said, ‘Hey, there’s availability tomorrow at 4 o clock.’ It fit in. I said ‘absolutely.’”
He continued, “I got to my doctor’s appointment yesterday at 3:45. I was told there was a significant wait. I walked in and she said they’re running at least an hour behind ... So when I got that information, I called the county administrator and said, ‘Hey, there’s no way I could attend the meeting in person tonight but I’d like to attend virtually. And I may still be able to come. It’s just going to be later until I can get out of the doctor’s appointment and get there.”
That was when Graber said Bollhoefer informed him two others were attending the meeting virtually.
“Now that should have never had to come across that way. Had I known that all these other things were going on, I would have probably not taken that appointment,” Graber said.
Wells confirmed via a text message to The Star that he was out of town.
DeHaven said moving agenda items to the board’s Sept. 27 meeting won’t affect the proceedings, though it will undoubtedly lengthen the meeting.
“My expectation would be that we’ve got work to do and will do it. It will be a long meeting,” DeHaven said.
“So basically things just got pushed back two weeks, and we’ll pick up from there ... It’s an unexpected situation,” said Dunn.
“I think it would be more than respectful, if someone knew they were going to be gone for something like a scheduled surgery or a vacation, something you knew about in advance, to let the rest of the board know so we could make our plans accordingly,” Graber said.
