WINCHESTER — The Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade — the marquee attraction of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival — was almost upstaged by Saturday afternoon's picture-perfect weather.
The parade brought thousands to historic Old Town Winchester, and the blue skies and sunshine made the festive event even better.
About 175 parade units, including floats, marching bands, veterans, celebrities and local officials, wended their way through downtown streets as onlookers waved to those going past, many riding in classic cars. It's the same route the parade has taken for the last 40 or 50 years, said festival marketing director Dario Savarese.
Applause from spectators came and went throughout the roughly three-hour parade but erupted for Co-Grand Marshal Kate Flannery who starred as Meredith in the hit TV show "The Office" and attended Shenandoah University in Winchester, as well as Co-Grand Marshal Brian Sullivan who graduated from Frederick County's James Wood High School and now hosts "Last Call" on CNBC.
Also drawing cheers were 17-year-old Queen Shenandoah XCVI Bella Astin from California, who rode high atop a float, and her family members, including her father, actor Sean Astin, who rode in a convertible. Pro football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and two-time Super Bowl champion and Washington Redskins legend Gary Clark were also crowd pleasers.
But perhaps the loudest cheers were for Millbrook High School alum Nazeeh Johnson who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and was part of the 2023 Super Bowl-winning team. The crowds lining the parade route — which included Cork, Piccadilly and Washington streets before the final stretch on historic Handley Boulevard — went nuts for him.
"We have something for everyone — that's kind of the linchpin," Savarese said about the entire festival, though that also seemed to hold true of the Grand Feature Parade, which even included a Washington, D.C.-based skateboard team.
Millbrook High School's marching band was the first band to make its way along the parade route. Handley High School's band followed a few units later. Marching bands from James Wood, Sherando and Clarke County high schools were among the bands that kept the parade filled with music.
"This parade is awesome. It's a nice mix of celebrities this year, and they have former Washington Redskins (now the Washington Commanders)," said Kevin Mason, who watched the proceedings from the corner of Boscawen and Braddock streets.
Elana Zinn came down to Winchester from Mount Union, Pennsylvania, with her sister and relished the perfect weather, moving to the music played by the Millbrook High School marching band as it went past.
"We came down for the day as a sister trip. We didn't know this was going on, but we're loving it," said Zinn. "These are exquisite floats. We don't have parades like this where we are from."
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Grand Feature Parade was sponsored by Bank of Clarke, Continental Tire, Monoflo International and P&G.
