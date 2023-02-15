Pergola Project

Frederick County Parks and Recreation employees construct a pergola for an amphitheater behind the Bowman Library near Stephens City on Monday. The amphitheater, when completed, will accommodate 200 to 300 people with recreation programs established by the parks department having top priority for usage, followed by library programs, then groups, individuals or agencies. The $55,000 project is being funded by parks proffer funds, which is money developers have allocated to help offset the impact of development on the locality. Shown from left are Rick Giles, maintenance technician; Mike Cline, assistant manager of Sherando Park, Tim Grove and Dave Settle, both maintenance technicians.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

