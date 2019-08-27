WINCHESTER — A Frederick County woman has avoided imprisonment for lying during a drug trial in February in Frederick County Circuit Court.
In the Feb. 23 trial, Lilian Marie Qaza falsely testified about her role in a drug dealing operation involving at least 33 pounds of AMB-FUBINICA, a synthetic marijuana about 85 times more potent than natural marijuana. Also known as MMB-FUNICA and FUB-AMB, the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2017 classified it as a Schedule I drug stating it was an “imminent hazard” to public safety.
In a high-profile incident in 2016, dozens of people who used the drug were hospitalized in Brooklyn, New York, after displaying “zombie-like” behavior. A report on the incident in the New England Journal of Medicine said synthetic marijuana has become popular among dealers and users because it’s cheap and easy to mass produce.
In a plea bargain on Friday, Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that in addition to lying about her involvement in the drug ring, Qaza lied about the involvement of her husband Feras F.H. Qaza. Lies included the use of food coloring in making the marijuana and about the content of texts between Qaza and her husband. He is due in court on Wednesday.
“This crime goes to the very heart of the criminal justice system and how people operate within it,” Iden said of the perjury. “Nonetheless, the court will accept the plea.”
Qaza, 36, of the 1400 block of East 89th Street in Brooklyn, received a two-year suspended sentence on an amended perjury charge that was initially a possession of AMB-FUNICA charge. A conspiracy to possess AMB-FUNICA was dismissed as part of the agreement. The deal also requires her to be on two years of supervised probation.
The case stemmed from a raid on a county home where the marijuana and $40,000 in cash were seized. Police said they acted on an anonymous tip about a chemical smell coming from the home.
The drug operation also involved Aziz Ayesh, Feras Qaza’s niece, picking up chemicals for making the marijuana that were delivered to a Chapel Hill, North Carolina, post office. Ayesh was convicted at the trial and is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.
This is just great. She goes free to do this all over again. What is wrong with the justice system????
