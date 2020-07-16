WINCHESTER — Starting Aug. 1, Shenandoah University will begin leasing the 5.5-acre Perkins Restaurant and Clarion Inn & Conference Center site at 711 Millwood Ave., the university announced Wednesday.
The restaurant will close for business at 7 p.m. July 26. The hotel will close at 11 a.m. July 27.
The property is located across Millwood Avenue from the private university's main campus.
Health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in SU leasing the entire site, which will be renovated for student housing, food service and possibly classrooms, a university news release said.
"During this upcoming academic year, this additional space will ensure that the residential population is less dense to help protect students' health," the release said. "The buildings will provide 139 single rooms and additional dining facilities for use starting this fall. Some of the rooms may be used as isolation/quarantine areas for students who might become infected with COVID-19 or who have come in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The isolation/quarantine rooms will be separated from those occupied by healthy individuals."
SU is expecting record freshmen enrollment for the fall semester. Early numbers indicate it will be the highest in its 145-year history. In early July, 3,422 students were already enrolled, which is 174 more compared with the same time last year. The university's 2019 fall enrollment was 3,791.
The lease is for three years. The terms of the lease were not disclosed.
After the 2020-21 academic year, the extra space will ensure the university has the building capacity to grow its enrollment, the release said.
The Vaden family owns the property.
Amy Vaden, who co-owns the restaurant and hotel with her grandparents Don and Carol Vaden and her mother Jody Vaden, told The Star the lease is “a good partnership for us and the community.” She added that her family's franchise agreement with Perkins Restaurant ends this year, after 20 years.
"As the Clarion and Perkins transition occupancy to Shenandoah for the university's growing needs, our Vaden family looks forward to transitioning from business owners, operators and longtime employers into partners with Shenandoah," Vaden said in the release. "We've enjoyed serving our Winchester community for over 30 years and hope to continue doing so through this partnership."
The Clarion Inn & Conference Center, formerly known as the Best Western Lee-Jackson Inn & Conference Center, has been managed by the Vaden family for more than 50 years. Donald Vaden went to work there in 1965 and become the sole owner in 1991, according to previous articles in The Winchester Star. The Lee-Jackson started as a gas station and lunch counter and later added motel rooms and a banquet hall. The business likely predates 1930, Donald Vaden said in an interview in 2017.
This isn't the first partnership between the two entities, Winchester Star archives indicate. The banquet hall, which was built in 1955, was used for a time to feed students at the university, which had no cafeteria when it relocated to Winchester in 1960.
"We are extremely thankful for the opportunity this partnership brings to Shenandoah," SU Vice President of Student Affairs Yolanda Barbier Gibson said in the release. "These rooms will provide additional space to support students' needs, accommodate both living and learning, and increase our dining options. We appreciate the Vaden family's commitment to the community and to education."
SU and its food service partner, Sodexo, have offered interviews/open houses to the employees of both Perkins and the Clarion hotel, the release said.
The number of employees there wasn't immediately available.
Both buildings will remain on the city's tax roll. According to Winchester tax maps, the property's assessed value is approximately $7.6 million.
(13) comments
I hope that the end results of the partnership between the Vaden Family and the Shenandoah University will be positive for both entities. I enjoyed eating at Perkins very much, many great meals and the staff were always very courteous and efficient. +
Very funny, I take it that's what you were trying to make your reply. Once everything is renamed will perfection exist? Will antifa stop destroying cities, blocking roads, & acting like spoiled brats, & actually get jobs & contribute to society?
Who is funding this group? Hope they don't have their name on a building or a statute. When does their thirst for destruction end?
Shenandoah won't return the money the Byrd family donated, but after all, aren't all these people examples of hypocrisy?
Using the system for their own advancement, while dredging up dirt from history.
I won't post this comment as shiny, or happy, because if I was I wouldn't be upset enough to post a negative comment. Hmm, common sense, so hard to find nowadays.
I hear we're going to have a special abortion center for only full gestation babies! That will bring millions!
"SU is expecting record freshmen enrollment for the fall semester. Early numbers indicate it will be the highest in its 145-year history." Great! A lot more people not from here will jump on the band wagon to petition city hall to erase more Winchester history.
Rumor has it they are going to name the new site Stalin Hall!
After a commie?? I thought it was socialists who were the big threat, but commies too? Get out the blunderbuss!!
Exactly!
Wow, SU is quickly spending all that money the Byrd family gave them over the years.
They did us a favor: got rid of a icky restaurant and cheesy hotel. Not a bad deal.
Only liberals will denounce a reputable business and family who contributed a lot to this community over the years. Many non-profits benefited from the Vaden's generosity in using their facility for their events and meetings. I am sure that SU will not be quite so generous unless it fits their left leaning ideology or it brings more dollars into their taxfree coffers.
True dat!![beam][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.