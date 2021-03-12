WINCHESTER — A conditional-use permit (CUP) for a utility-scale solar power generating facility in Gore was denied by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night on a 6-1 vote.
Supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy, Shawn Graber, Blaine Dunn, Bob Wells, David Stegmaier and Judith McCann-Slaughter voted against the permit. Board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. voted in favor of it.
If OK'd, this would have been the third solar facility to gain the the board's approval.
Seeking the CUP was Leesburg-based Blue Ridge Energy Holdings LLC, which was established in 2019. The business wanted to construct a solar facility on three properties totaling about 326 acres owned by National Fruit Orchard. The land, described as south of Parishville Road (Route 610) and south of the cul-du-sac of Anchorage Lane, is zoned Rural Areas (RA). Just over 80 acres would have been used for the installation of solar panels, equipment for facility operations, a transmission substation, access paths, fencing and landscaping.
The facility would have been able to generate up to 20 megawatts (MW) of solar electricity.
But the supervisors were uneasy approving a third solar facility in the county without having seen the impact of the two solar facilities they already approved.
In July, the board approved a CUP for Richmond-based Urban Grid, representing Foxglove Solar LLC of Stevensville, Maryland, to develop a $101 million solar facility on about 670 acres in the vicinity of Hites, Marlboro, Klines Mill, Clark and Vaucluse roads in the southern part of the county. It will generate enough energy to power 11,500 homes. In September, the supervisors OK'd a CUP for a $100 million solar power facility also in southern Frederick, clearing the way for Boulder, Colorado-based Torch Clean Energy to develop its Bartonsville facility on approximately 1,160 acres in a largely rural area along Passage Road (Route 648), Marlboro Road (Route 631), Springdale Road (Route 649), Middle Road (Route 628), and west of the CSX rail corridor and partially within the Stephens City town limits.
McCarthy said he is always reluctant to issue CUPs for projects that entail millions of dollars, including the two solar projects approved by the board last year. He said he ultimately approved those CUPs because they were meant to give farmers with a long history of farming the land an additional source of income.
But he felt Blue Ridge Energy's intentions were more commercial.
“The comprehensive plan says the use of this land should be aimed primarily at maintaining agricultural use,” McCarthy said. “This company is neither a farmer of the land in our community, [and] they are not intending to farm the land. They don’t know who is going to own this in the first place. So the first hurdle for me is, in this case, we are not helping a local farmer maintain their land. This is a purely commercial enterprise that they are asking for.”
Dunn said the county needs to create a policy about how many solar projects they should allow to be constructed.
“If we have 1,000 solar projects, at what point in time are you going to say ‘Frederick County is all solar,’” Dunn said. “At some point in time, does volume of solar projects have an adverse effect on other landowners?”
