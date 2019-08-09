WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of a conditional-use permit that would allow husband and wife Lowell Henderson and Dr. Audrea Wynn to continue to operate the Landfall Lodge special event center at 350 Chestnut Grove Road in western Frederick County.
The couple owns about 188 acres. Landfall Lodge hosts weddings, business meetings, birthday parties, showers, reunions, charity events and similar events. Henderson said he and his wife have been hosting charity events at the property since 2013, benefiting organizations such as the Hunter Crane Foundation, which raises scholarship money for high school students. They started using their 3,200-square-foot barn for events in 2016.
Henderson remodeled the barn in April of 2018 and opened it as the Landfall Lodge special event center. At the time, no conditional-use permit was needed. But in May of 2018, the county’s Board of Supervisors created an ordinance stating that special event centers in rural areas would require a conditional-use permit. In March, Henderson received a letter from the county informing him that Landfall Lodge was in violation.
The lodge's conditional-use permit says it can't host special events before 8 a.m. and that they must conclude by midnight. It also says that only the main entrance driveway at 350 Chestnut Grove can be open to special event traffic. Other entrances to the property must be gated off. The permit will allow no more than 250 people to attend the special events.
Betty Marion, who lives with her husband at 236 Chestnut Grove Road, voiced concerns about the permit, due to the heavy traffic that the events sometimes bring. Jaime Marion, Betty’s daughter, said her father is “very sick” and that there is no way an ambulance can get to him if there is bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Other county residents supported the permit, praising Henderson and Wynn for the positive impact of their charitable events.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 11. Commission member Paige Manuel recused himself from the vote, as he is chairman of the NW Works Board of Directors. NW Works is one of the charities that has benefited from events hosted by Henderson and Wynn.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Kevin Kenney and commission members Greg Unger, Rhodes Marston, Lawrence Ambrogi, William Cline, Gary Oates, Robert Molden, Alan Morrison, Charles Triplett, Kay Dawson, Paige Manuel and Christopher Mohn. Roger Thomas was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.