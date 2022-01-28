WINCHESTER — A conditional-use permit for the construction of the second phase of a solar power generating facility in southern Frederick County was approved unanimously by the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night.
In September 2020, the board approved a CUP for first phase of the Bartonsville Energy Facility, which is located on approximately 1,160 acres in a largely rural area along Passage Road (Route 648), Marlboro Road (Route 631), Springdale Road (Route 649), Middle Road (Route 628), west of the CSX rail corridor and partially within the Stephens City town limits.
For the second phase, Boulder, Colorado-based Torch Clean Energy plans to build a 40-to-60-megawatt (MW) facility on land south of Marlboro Road (Route 631), east and west of Strode McLeod Lane, north of Family Drive and west of the CSX rail corridor. The properties, which are primarily used for agriculture, total about 636.7 acres. Of this, a maximum of 430 acres will be used for solar modules. County tax maps show that the largest properties are owned by the Roy E. and Loretta G. McDonald Trustees and a Fruit Hill Orchard limited liability company.
Wednesday’s vote expanded the total acreage for the Bartonsville facility from 1,160 to 1,797 acres.
Sam Gulland, a Torch representative, previously said the company anticipates starting phase one construction in the spring.
The CUP approved Wednesday states that Bartonsville Energy Facility II LLC shall make a one-time $750,000 contribution to the county within 30 days of the commercial operation date. The permit also stipulates that pile-driving of poles for solar arrays be done only from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Torch chose the location because it is near an existing First Energy 138-kilovolt transmission line, where the solar energy will be delivered.
During a public hearing, some neighboring property owners expressed support for the project, as they felt Torch had addressed their concerns about solar panels ruining their views of the landscape. “My husband and I moved specifically to this area because of the agricultural views and landscape, and it would be a shame if it all converted to large subdivisions with big houses,” one woman told the board.
Diane Kearns, Fruit Hill Orchard’s president, said the solar facility would provide needed revenue for her family as the apple industry has declined in profitability. She said her family wants to stay in agriculture but needs more revenue and leasing portions of their land is a solution. She also told the board that this would prevent the land from being developed for about 30 years.
“This is an interesting one because it’s, I think, the first one where we haven’t had a lot of vociferous opposition,” Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said. “This is one where I’ve actually had people saying, ‘I want this in my backyard,’ which, that’s a first. So, you know, I came in ready to vote against this. But you know, my basic philosophy is that landowners should be able to do as much with the land as they’d like to do with their land without impacting the neighbors. And in this case, the neighbors, an actual neighbor says, ‘Please put this in my backyard.’ So that was refreshing to hear.”
