WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night unanimously recommended the Board of Supervisors approve a conditional-use permit for a business that fabricates custom car parts.
County resident and local racer Jonathan DeHaven wants to relocate his business, JDR Motorsports & Fabrication, to his property at 4564 N. Frederick Pike, across from Gainesboro Elementary School. DeHaven opened his business last summer at 210 Ebert Road but now wants to work closer to where he lives for convenience. His property includes a detached garage, where the vehicles would be stored.
DeHaven told the planners that the business would not involve any engine work or the noise that comes with it. His business is focused on restoring the frames and chassis of race cars and show cars.
“I’ve done work for other racers all my life basically,” DeHaven said.
One of the conditions of the permit is that all auto repair-related activities, including storage of vehicles awaiting service, must occur entirely within an enclosed structure. Any exterior storage of parts and equipment must be screened from view by an opaque fence or screen at least six feet tall.
The hours of operation will be limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
“There is a big need for something like this in the county,” commission member Greg Unger said.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 14. If the the CUP application is approved, DeHaven said he has all of the necessary equipment to start his business at the new location on Aug. 15.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Kevin Kenney and Commission members Greg Unger, Rhodes Marston, Lawrence Ambrogi, William Cline, Gary Oates, Robert Molden, Alan Morrison, Charles Triplett and Kay Dawson. Paige Manuel, Roger Thomas and Christopher Mohn were absent.
