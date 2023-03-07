A conditional-use permit (CUP) for a proposed sign marking the entrance to a future housing development in Frederick County, the Retreat at Winding Creek, has the support of the Planning Commission.
In March of 2022, county planning staff approved a master development plan for the Retreat at Winding Creek — a D.R. Horton residential subdivision planned on roughly 175 acres at 301 Eddys Lane near Opequon Creek and the Clarke County line. The original rezoning for the project was approved in 2006.
Last week, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended to the Board of Supervisors for approval a CUP request from D.R. Horton for an off-premises, freestanding, roadside monument that will mark the entrance to the subdivision on property owned by the Winchester-Frederick County Service Authority.
The site where the sign would go is located south of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) approximately 0.3 miles west of the boundary with Clarke County at the southwest corner of the intersection of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) and the future Hallowed Crossing Way.
According to a design description in a staff-prepared report, the road sign would be made of concrete and block core, with metal used to create the sign lettering and logo, and would include built-in lighting. The sign would also have cascading water during warmer months.
Proffers already in place limit the dwelling units at the Retreat at Winding Creek to 574 units with 215 being single family detached and no multifamily units (apartments), Planning Director Wyatt Pearson wrote in a statement.
"D.R. Horton still needs to work through some of our subdivision requirements and the monetary guarantee process, but land disturbance and construction are likely to begin soon if they haven’t already," Pearson wrote.
D.R. Horton, often billed the largest home construction company in the U.S. by volume, did not immediately respond to a list of questions from The Star regarding the Retreat at Winding Creek.
Canyon LC and Dave Holliday Construction Inc. are listed as owners of the property on the master development plan. The parcels that total the roughly 175 acres, except for four acres, are zoned Residential Performance (RP), while the other four acres are zoned Neighborhood Business (B1).
The sign is not to exceed eight feet in height and 32 square feet in area, according to conditions recommended by staff.
The Board of Supervisors will vote on the CUP for the Retreat at Winding Creek sign on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.