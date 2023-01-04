WINCHESTER — A proposal to convert the former ZeroPak apple processing and storage facility into affordable apartments is advancing through Rouss City Hall.
At its work session on Tuesday, the Winchester Planning Commission reviewed a request from Pennoni Associates Inc., on behalf of the development group ZeroPak Development LLC headed by former City Council member John Willingham, to authorize two conditional-use permits (CUPs) allowing the long-vacant industrial property at 536-580 N. Cameron St. to be converted to multi-family residential use.
Willingham has said the ZeroPak apartment complex would exclusively serve individuals and families who earn 50% to 60% of the area’s average median income, which Old Dominion University reports is $76,583 per household in the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area comprised of Winchester, Frederick County and Hampshire County, West Virginia.
Documents submitted to the Planning Commission on Tuesday show a total of 122 apartments — 61 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom units — along with two small retail spaces, a fitness room, two common spaces, three lounges, a mailroom and an interior parking garage in the 288,500-square-foot, 120-year-old building that closed in 1997 and was heavily damaged by fire in 2014.
Plans also show that a portion of the ZeroPak building would be demolished and replaced with a surface parking lot. Another surface lot would be installed at the northern end of the six-story building, and a third would be in a lot across the street next to ABKA Stone at 567 N. Cameron St. In total, 196 garage and surface parking spaces would be available for residents of the 122 apartments.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans commended the ZeroPak Development presentation on Tuesday but noted the developer still needs to provide information on outdoor recreational areas, greenspace, frontage improvements to the building, pedestrian safety when crossing North Cameron Street to reach the surface parking lot and data to verify there will be sufficient parking for the apartment complex. If the commission decides to recommend approval of the CUPs, it would have to do so based on good faith that the missing information will be forthcoming and meet the city’s development requirements, and that ZeroPak’s designs will be in compliance with a forthcoming update to the city’s greenspace ordinance.
David Frank of Pennoni Associates in Winchester said some additional information regarding the development may be ready in time for a public hearing on the ZeroPak proposal at the commission’s next business meeting on Jan. 17.
Commission Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett also recommended the developer reach out to Winchester Public Schools to make sure the school system can handle any influx of students resulting from the opening of the apartment complex.
In other business at Tuesday afternoon’s work session, the Planning Commission:
Reviewed a CUP request from Smartlink LLC of Annapolis, Maryland, that would allow the company to build a 100-foot monopole cellphone tower inside a 50-foot-by-50-foot fenced-in compound at the rear of a half-acre property at 234 Millwood Ave. The tower, proposed for a section of undeveloped land behind Tech Team Solutions LLC, would include three antenna arrays, with the first serving AT&T’s cellular network and the other two to be leased to other telecommunications companies. A public hearing on the request is scheduled for the commission’s business meeting on Jan. 17.
Reviewed a proposed ordinance to vacate and sell a 140-foot-by-38-foot section of city-owned land to an adjoining property owner at 35 Morningside Drive. The 5,320-square-foot property between 35 and 101 Morningside Drive is undeveloped but was originally intended to become part of North Braddock Street.
Reviewed a proposed ordinance to vacate and sell a 0.28-acre portion of city-owned land between 140 and 144 Weems Lane, as well as a 0.22-acre portion of city-owned land adjacent to 128 Weems Lane, to Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC. If approved, the conveyances would be incorporated into a proposed 126-unit apartment complex that may be built on 12 acres of land in the 200 block of Weems Lane. Final decisions on the conveyances and construction of the apartment complex will be made by City Council.
Discussed giving administrative approval to a site plan for Cameron Square, a proposed 175-unit apartment complex at the corner of East Piccadilly and North Cameron streets in downtown Winchester. City Council has already approved a CUP required for construction of the apartments.
Attending Tuesday’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, David Ray and Leesa Mayfield. Member John Tagnesi also attended but had to leave after one hour and 40 minutes.
