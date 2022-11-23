Nothing says you care more during the holiday season than giving a customized gift.
Whether it’s a message engraved on a cutting board or a family photo imprinted on a pillow, the number of ways you can personalize your present are endless.
“It says you went that extra mile,” says Kimberly Sowers, owner of Kimberly’s on Braddock Street in Winchester. “You did something personal and didn’t just pick something off the shelf.”
Kimberly’s does all its engraving in-house using a laser engraver. Customers, according to Sowers, can choose from at least 200 products to engrave, including picture frames, ornaments, and the two most popular objects: cutting boards and coasters. Common choices for engraving include everything from a person’s name to images such as a four leaf clover or a fleur-de-lis.
“People leave here so excited,” Sowers says. “We make their engraving oriented just for them. It’s a special thing.”
At Jean’s Jewelers in Front Royal, popular engraved items are pewter cups, coin banks, picture frames, glass mugs, beer steins, Christmas plates, and the inside of rings. Engraved messages include dates, names, holiday sayings and inside jokes.
“People like to personalize their gift,” says engraver Cindi Plauger. “They like to have something to pass down to family.”
For those looking to use photos on their gifts, several websites, including Shutterfly, can imprint your favorite pictures on everything from blankets to books.
At Icon Screen Printing and Embroidery on Featherbed Lane in Winchester, patrons choose to customize by embroidering T-shirts, hats, quilts, aprons and more. Some quilters will bring in fabric to be embroidered, and then they use that fabric in their quilts.
“It’s really individualized,” says general Mmnager Lindsey Cyr. Monogrammed towels are a very popular item, along with stockings.
“Tis the season for stockings,” she says. “People have names put on stockings pretty steadily until the week before Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.