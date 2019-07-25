GAINESBORO — A Frederick County woman who ran an animal rescue shelter out of her home, which was damaged by fire on Friday, has been charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty.
The charges against Tammy Smith Barr are based on the condition of some of the puppies and adult dogs rescued during the fire and the condition of the one-floor, 2,052-square-foot home at 231 Gun Barrel Lane.
“There were hoarding conditions all through the house as well as dog urine and feces covering the floor all over the house,” Deputy Michelle R. Kitts of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint. “The odor of urine and feces overpowered the odor of the house fire.”
Barr, 58, was arrested on Tuesday. She appeared on Wednesday in Frederick General District Court and is free on a $2,500 bond. She is due back in court at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18.
No one was injured in the fire, which occurred in a wall and is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem related to an air conditioner, according to William E. Pifer III, a county assistant fire marshal. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage. Pifer said “hoarding conditions” in the basement hampered firefighting efforts. Mark Fleet, county building official, said the house was declared uninhabitable due to the fire and the house being filled with feces and urine.
Kitts said one of the dogs had matted hair that had to be shaved off, and many of the 13 puppies rescued suffered from smoke inhalation. Kitts said 20 dogs — 13 puppies and seven adult dogs — were living in the home.
Oreo’s Rescue Legacy, a 501(c)3 non-profit group, operated out of the home. Last year, the group declared it had total revenue of $10,110 and expenses of $6,189, according to a report it submitted on Guidestar, a website that tracks nonprofits and not-for-profit groups.
“We strive to educate the community in proper dog ownership, spaying and neutering and the overall health of their pet,” the group’s mission statement said on Guidestar. “We strive to love and care for any animal we rescue. Our motto is ‘Love Happens Here.’”
Barr, who was convicted in November of inadequate animal care and three counts of dogs running at large, couldn’t be reached Wednesday evening. On Monday, Barr said she typically kept six dogs in the home. She said there had been 20 in the home for about two weeks because the people who adopted them returned them. Barr said she was in the process of finding new homes for the dogs when the fire happened.
What happened to the dogs? Where are they now?
That's Gun Barrel Road, not Lane.
