WINCHESTER — Have you ever wondered what happens to the money you drop into collection canisters when checking out at a store? Well, if you plunked down a few coins at the Petco pet-supply store at 2580 S. Pleasant Valley Road, your money grew into a $25,000 contribution to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties.
Lavenda Denney, executive director of the SPCA at 111 Featherbed Lane, was notified on Easter Sunday that her nonprofit would be the beneficiary of the $25,000 donation from Petco Love, a national organization formerly known as the Petco Foundation that has given nearly $300 million over the past 21 years to assist animal-welfare organizations.
Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said in a media release the philanthropic effort is part of Petco’s commitment “to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized.”
The Winchester SPCA is a no-kill shelter that houses dogs, cats and other companion animals available for adoption. It also provides food for pets whose owners have suffered financial setbacks and are struggling to care for their animals, and offers assistance with spaying, neutering and medical expenses.
Denney said she recently extended her appreciation to Petco Love, which in turn asked her to direct her gratitude toward the store that made the $25,000 grant possible.
“They felt like we should really celebrate the employees at Petco, so they asked us to surprise them,” Denney said.
At noon on Tuesday, Denney and a half-dozen staffers from the SPCA burst through Petco’s doors with a bouquet of balloons, gift bags for all 17 store employees and smiles that were bright enough to beam through their face masks.
Store manager Sherry Delph said her customers deserve tremendous credit for helping the SPCA.
“It’s the community that does this,” Delph said. “This is what happens when they give donations at the register. ... The money goes to the local shelter to help the animals.”
In addition to collecting cash for the SPCA, the Petco on South Pleasant Valley Road also helps the nonprofit find homes for stray or surrendered cats. The SPCA keeps Petco supplied with kitties from its shelter, and Petco charges a reduced adoption rate on behalf of the SPCA.
“If you adopt from Petco, because of our sponsorship of the SPCA, there’s only a $20 adoption fee,” Delph said.
And now, because of the $25,000 grant, Denney said the SPCA will be able to start offering monthly adoption specials.
“On the 20th of every month at the shelter, it will be Petco Day at the SPCA with $20 adoptions,” she said.
You won’t even have to go to the SPCA to find your new companion. Near the front entrance of Petco is a digital display showcasing all of the dogs and cats currently available for adoption at the Featherbed Lane facility.
As Tuesday’s celebration wound down, Petco employees settled in to enjoy a free lunch from Jimmy John’s courtesy of the SPCA while shelter staff did a bit of shopping for the dogs and cats in their care.
“This is fun,” Denney said before slipping down a store aisle to buy a new chew toy for one of several dogs waiting to find his forever home.
For more information about Petco and the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties, visit petco.com and winchesterspca.org.
