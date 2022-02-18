WINCHESTER — On Thursday, Fairfax-based Peterson Companies broke ground on Valley Logistics, a new industrial park at 831 Shady Elm Road in Frederick County.
The complex will have up to 2 million square feet of industrial buildings, which will be built on three parcels totaling about 150 acres. The properties, owned by Peterson and zoned for industrial use, are south of the American Woodmark facility.
Katie Oosterbeek, assistant vice president of development for Peterson, said local firm Howard Shockey & Sons is grading the site, turning the acreage from farmland into pads that will be “building-ready.” Construction will last at least 12 months.
According to its website, Peterson Companies is one of the D.C. region’s largest privately-owned real estate developers. It has been in business for more than 50 years. The company’s portfolio includes National Harbor, Fair Lakes and Fairfax Corner.
“Expanding out into the Winchester-Frederick County markets has been a strategic goal for us, and we are really excited to get started on this,” Oosterbeek said.
She said the company is in negotiations with several different companies about moving into the planned park, though she could not reveal who they are at this time. She estimates there will be a total of four to six buildings, depending on which tenants agree to utilize the park. She said construction of the buildings probably won’t begin until late this year or early next year.
The industrial park will be built on both sides of the planned $5.2 million extension of Renaissance Drive west of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), across the CSX railroad tracks, to Shady Elm Road. The extension will provide access from Valley Pike to Shady Elm Road and alleviate traffic congestion on Apple Valley Road.
Oosterbeek said the previous owners of the properties already provided financial contributions toward the Renaissance Drive extension, which will give an additional access point to the industrial park.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said the Renaissance Drive project should go to bid within a few months.
For more information about the Peterson Companies, visit: https://www.petersoncos.com.
