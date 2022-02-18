Ground was broken Thursday for the new Valley Logistics industrial park that will be built on both sides of the future Renaissance Drive extension in Frederick County. The extension will run between Valley Pike (U.S. 11) south of Va. 37 and Shady Elm Road. Four to six warehouses encompassing 2 million square feet will be built on the 150-acre property. Peterson Companies, builders of National Harbor, are the developers. Shown breaking ground are Thomas Keaton (from left), project manager for Howard Shockey & Sons; Jeff Boehm, president of Howard Shockey & Sons; Patrick Barker, executive director of the Frederick County Economic Development Authority; Ty Lawson, attorney; Katie Oosterbeek, assistant vice president of development for the Peterson Companies; Taylor Chess, president of development for the Peterson Companies; John Dettleff, executive managing director of JLL real estate brokers; Dan Coats, managing director of JLL real estate brokers; Clark Tutwiler, development associate the the Peterson Companies; and Steve Utterback, senior superintendent at Howard Shockey & Sons.