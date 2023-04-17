WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department reminds area residents to keep their pets away from the Loudoun Street Mall during the peak of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Beginning at noon May 5 and continuing through May 7, pets will not be allowed to enter the walking mall, which covers a two-block area between Cork and Piccadilly streets. Pets will also be prohibited in the small area north of the mall bordered by Fairfax Lane to the north, Piccadilly Street to the south, North Braddock Street to the west and North Cameron Street to the east.
According to information from the Winchester Police Department, signs will be posted to identify the boundaries of the off-limits area and the times the pet prohibition will be enforced.
Exceptions will be made for residents who live within the designated area and are walking their pets to and from their homes. Those pet owners may have to show proof of residency if questioned by a police officer or festival official.
Additionally, the restrictions will not apply to owners of service animals and vendors who have obtained written authorization from the city's police chief to have animals in the designated area.
The 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will be held April 28-May 7 in and around Winchester. For more information, visit thebloom.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.