Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials will consult with their Loudoun County counterparts about proposed highway improvements aimed at reducing traffic congestion on Blue Ridge Mountain.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 2
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced his retirement late Tuesday night, just hours before officials with Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland, chose him as that system's new superintendent.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County resident has asked the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to study how fast drivers are traveling on Millwood Road (Route 723).
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced his retirement late Tuesday night, just hours before officials with Washington County Public Schools in Maryland were scheduled to announce whether he had been selected as that system's new superintendent.
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Monday, June 20, 2022
- By KELLEN STEPLER For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
As the General Assembly met Friday to review Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the Virginia budget, legislators approved funding for the families of the victims in the Bridgewater College shooting.
Saturday, June 18, 2022
An article on Page A4 Friday regarding the Frederick County Board of Supervisors appropriating school funding incorrectly stated that Charles DeHaven, Doug McCarthy and Judith McCann-Slaughter voted to fully appropriate the school division’s operating fund. It should have stated they voted a…
Friday, June 17, 2022
Thursday, June 16, 2022
- By JOSETTE KEELOR The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
Stores and organizations around the country have seen a shortage of baby formula in recent weeks, but shipments are still making it to the region and local donations are available.
- By JOSETTE KEELOR The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
Those who enjoy late-night shopping at the Walmart in Woodstock might already know the voice of Keli Kirby, who gives the closing announcements.
