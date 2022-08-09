Petunia Person

Latest AP News
- Alabama GOP to vote on idea of recommending closed primaries
- Congress can get Trump tax records, appeals court rules
- Biden formalizes US support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
- California, Indiana Students to Hear from Astronauts on Space Station
- Giuliani must go to Atlanta for election probe, judge says
- US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall
- Georgia asks appeals court to return PSC elections to ballot
- NC teachers group critical of proposed license, pay overhaul
- Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections
- FBI search at Trump Mar-a-Lago estate one of several probes
- Russia extends opposition activist's detention for 2 months
- Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
Local News
Sunday, August 07, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Friday marked the conclusion of the Youth Development Center's Adventures Beyond program, a six-week summer camp that promoted inclusion, kindness and confidence for children, teens and adults with special needs.
Friday, August 05, 2022
- Star staff report
-
- 1
Effective immediately, the Handley Regional Library System will no longer accrue overdue fines on most children’s materials — no matter what the age of the person checking them out. These items include books, CD audiobooks and DVDs.
- By Nick Harpold For The Winchester Star
-
- 4
MIDDLETOWN — In promotion of its newly launched drone program, Laurel Ridge Community College hosted a Drone Day on Tuesday to let the community learn more about the new program and allow potential students to try their hand at flying drones.
Thursday, August 04, 2022
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees prepaid access to SU’s academic offerings, according to an SU news release.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — CMA’s Subaru of Winchester on Wednesday received a trophy for the dealership’s efforts providing the most bicycles for children during the local 2021 Toys for Tots fundraiser.
AP National Sports
Death Notices
- Michael Thomas McNerney
- James Tulley Holland
- Mary Elizabeth Smith
- Winifred Virginia “Winnie” Baylis
- Rae Ann Brown
- Jeannette M. Dennis
- Garry Roney Aldridge
- Paul Wayne Walker
- Barbara W. Black
- Death notices for Aug. 9
- Doris Virginia Wilson May 20, 1941 - Aug. 2, 2022
- Joseph W. Richards
- Death notices for Aug. 8
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.