Petunia Person

Rock Harbor Golf Course gardener Douglas Dow removes dead blossoms from the 35 flats of petunias he has planted at the entrance to the golf course on Merrimans Lane at Rt. 37 Friday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

