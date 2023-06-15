Petunias aplenty

Ellie Sandy, a sales associate for 15 years at the Shen-Val Farm Market at 2180 Fairfax Pike near White Post, hangs petunia baskets in a greenhouse at the market on Wednesday after they were transported from the Shen-Val farm in Frederick County where they were grown.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

