Phase II Begins

Site work has begun on Phase II of the Meadow Branch Apartments on 7.5 acres at 540 Meadow Branch Avenue across from John Kerr Elementary School. Projected for completion in 2022, Phase II will include 135 apartments. In the background is a portion of the Phase I Meadow Branch Apartments, which was built starting in 2017, and includes 144 apartments and 26 town houses on 10.6 acres of land behind Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.