WINCHESTER — A Winchester nonprofit now has an extra $40,000 to spend on clothing, school supplies and activities for hundreds of foster and at-risk children.
Families Reaching Out Group (FROG) and its distribution outlet, Froggy’s Closet, were presented with a check on Friday from Cheers to Charity, a Winchester-based philanthropic organization that raised $40,000 through a year's worth of special events and fundraisers.
"We will use that to purchase items that we don't have on the shelves — clothes for children, car seats, booster seats, cribs," FROG founder Tina Marie Scully, a foster parent who has welcomed more than 50 children into her home over the years, said on Friday. "Also, if a child needs swimming lessons or whatever, we'll provide that."
Scully created the nonprofit FROG and Froggy's Closet in 2009 to further her support of foster and at-risk children in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who have been victims of abuse or neglect, or who came from impoverished environments. Many of the children helped by FROG are taken from their homes under emergency circumstances and have nothing more than the clothes on their backs, so Froggy's Closet at 200 N. Braddock St. sets them up with new clothes, shoes, diapers, car seats, toys, vouchers for haircuts, book bags for school and more. Froggy’s Closet also provides its young clients with childhood experiences including summer camps and birthday parties.
Each year, Scully said, 1,200 to 1,600 foster and at-risk children are referred to FROG by local departments of Social Services, schools, pediatric offices and agencies including Winchester Day Preschool, The Laurel Center and Fremont Street Nursery. Additionally, Froggy’s Closet provides childhood experiences such as summer camp and birthday parties.
Cheers to Charity got its start in 2020 after a group of people who had helped to organize numerous fundraisers over the years decided to pool their expertise and form a new philanthropic group to support one specially selected charity per year.
"We enjoy putting on events and fundraising and networking," said Jeanne Mezzatesta, board chairwoman for the all-volunteer Cheers to Charity. "It's nice to socialize and give back."
The first nonprofit beneficiary of Cheers for Charity was the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, a Verona-based agency with distribution centers in Winchester, Charlottesville and Lynchburg that works with food pantries, churches, schools and shelters to provide nutritious food to more than 115,000 people per month in its 25-county service area. Last January, the philanthropic group presented $30,000 to the food bank.
"We hoped to raise more this year, which we did," Mezzatesta said during Friday afternoon's check presentation at Froggy's Closet.
While the $40,000 donation to FROG and Froggy's Closet will do a lot of good, Scully said there is an ongoing need for material and financial assistance to help local children.
"We take donations of clothing and other items on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 until 5, and we always love the monetary donations because then we can go buy the car seats we need," Scully said. "By law, we can only give out new car seats."
As for Cheers to Charity, it has shifted gears and started working to support its third nonprofit beneficiary, the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter. WATTS helps the area's homeless and economically disadvantaged by offering an overnight thermal shelter in the winter and daytime cooling stations in the summer, as well as free meals, haircuts, medical services, music therapy and more.
Mezzatesta said WATTS was selected through a competitive process that solicited applications from local nonprofit agencies.
"We had about 15 applications. It was really hard to decide," she said. "We reviewed them, narrowed them down to about five and interviewed three. ... We like to do the fundraising for charities that just don't have enough people [on staff] to make it work."
Mezzatesta said a variety of fundraisers and social activities to benefit WATTS are on tap for the year ahead, including mixers, a concert, a daylily sale, a "Cheers to the Bloom" celebration during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and, for the first time, a golf tournament to be held at Winchester Country Club.
"Our goal for next year is to exceed $50,000," she said. "We're always looking for sponsors and donors."
To learn more about Cheers for Charity and its philanthropic efforts, visit cheerstocharityva.org.
For information about FROG and Froggy's Closet, or to make a donation to the organization, visit frog-kids.org.
