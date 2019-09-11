WINCHESTER — A new photography exhibit opens Friday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
Viewers will get a unique perspective on reality from three seasoned photographers — Larry Fickau, John Zimet and Kristin Zimet. The free exhibit runs through Nov. 3.
Fickau has spent a career as a graphic designer and senior art director for publishers, corporations, and advertising agencies. He has been an active fine arts painter and award-winning photographer and has also published two children’s books.
His fascination with photography began when he was a graphic design student at Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. He currently has 43,000 images in his photo library.
The photos he chose for this show are meant to draw us into the image and let our imaginations do the rest. Some are a blend of multiple images, while others use enhanced coloration and slight distortion to encourage further reflection.
Kristin Camitta Zimet has shown her photographs at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts (Hagerstown, Md.), where she won the 2013 Robert Hobbs Award at the Cumberland Valley Photographic Salon. Her work has also been shown at The Maritime Museum (Annapolis, Md.), and in the halls of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Her images have hung in juried shows of the Berkeley Arts Council, the Shenandoah Arts Council, Barns of Rose Hill, Sky Meadows State Park, Blue Ridge Hospice, and elsewhere. Her work hangs in Winchester Medical Center and has flown on banners along the Loudoun Street Mall for ArtScape. Recently she was one of four artists sharing the show “Transformations” at the Berkeley Art Works in Martinsburg, W.Va.
John Zimet, husband of Kristin, has displayed his photographs at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown and at the Annemarie Arts Center in Solomons, Md. (an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution). Three of his works have hung on the Loudoun Street Mall for ArtScape. His work was in a juried show of The Center for Fine Art Photography in Fort Collins, Colo., and hangs in numerous private collections.
The exhibit will open on Friday with an artists reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Visitors are welcome to view the work anytime Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 3.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care community off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just south of Va. 37.
