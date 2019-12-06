WINCHESTER — Winchester is a delight for architecture buffs.
From rustic log homes, to center-hall Colonials, to elaborate Victorians, to grand Beaux-Arts buildings, to mid-century ranchers, to open-concept homes so popular with today’s families, there’s a lot of architectural history packed into 9 square miles.
In commemoration of Winchester’s 275th anniversary, Preservation of Historic Winchester is showcasing houses through the ages for its 43rd annual Holiday House Tour.
The tour takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at four houses in downtown Winchester.
Each of the houses on the tour were chosen to represent a century of the city’s architectural history.
On Wednesday, Pat and Ellen Mason were busy decorating their home at 512 Courtfield Ave. for the upcoming tour. Their Georgian-style home, with five bedrooms and six fireplaces, was chosen to represent the 20th century.
The house was built in 1938 by Raymond Saxe, a local antiques dealer, who drew inspiration from the Colonial structures in Williamsburg.
The mantels, woodwork and hardware were salvaged from local buildings that were being demolished. The fireplaces feature salvaged woodwork, and the exterior bricks came from an old firehouse being torn down in 1938.
The house has two additions built onto the rear of the original: the first 12-foot addition was built in 1948. The Masons, who purchased the home in 1979, added a sunroom to the back in 2005. That is where they put up their Christmas tree each year.
The Masons also decorate with their collections of nutcrackers, Moravian Star ornaments and needlepoint creations.
Ellen is a member of the Hawthorne Garden Club, so her friends plan to bring in lots of fresh greenery and arrangements to spruce up the house even more.
“I always think the house tour is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” said Mary Riley with PHW board member.
Along with 521 Courtfield Ave., the other three homes on the tour are:
The Daniel Morgan House 226 Amherst St. (representing the 18th century)
Built in 1786, the house at 226 Amherst St. was the home of Revolutionary War Gen. Daniel Morgan from 1800 until his death in 1802. It is one of the few surviving homes of that period to be built of timber frame construction and is among the dozen oldest non-log buildings in the historic district. The 7,500-square-foot home is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The house is owned by George and Jeanne Schember, who will display their eclectic Christmas decorations collected during their travels over the years.
421 W. Clifford St. (representing the 19th century)
Built at the end of the 19th century, the house at 421 W. Clifford St. follows the traditional pattern of a Folk Victorian, a simplified version designed as a more appropriate fit for the everyday family than the elaborate traditional Victorians.
The house has a shaded porch with delicate spindles, a pseudo tower and intersecting gable and hip roof lines.
The house was previously used as a boarding house and a nursing home. It returned to being a single-family home in the 1970s and is now owned by Scott and Margie Cullers.
163 Academy Lane (representing the 21st century)
This house was built in 2006 by Joseph Mohr and is now the home of Bryan and Mary Rhodes.
The complex and multilevel gable roof lines indicate it’s a design from the early 21st century.
The interior of the house boasts an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living areas combined into one space.
Tickets
Tickets for Sunday’s tour are $25 in advance and are available at The Final Yard, Kimberly’s, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center and the PHW headquarters at 530 Amherst St.
Tickets can also be purchased for $30 at any of the homes during Sunday’s tour.
Preview party
PHW is also holding a special preview party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday beginning at the Obed Waite House, 214 W. Cork St.
Advanced tickets are required — $50 for PHW members and $80 for nonmembers, which includes a PHW membership — and only 100 tickets are being sold. Tickets must be purchased at the PHW headquarters at 530 Amherst St.
The other four houses are also included on this candlelight tour.
The Obed Waite House is a log and stone house built in 1795 by Waite, a lawyer who married James Wood’s granddaughter and eventually became mayor, state attorney and president of the Bank of the Valley. Behind the 19th-century facade is one of the oldest inhabited residential homes in Winchester.
Bough & Dough Shop
PHW’s Bough & Dough Shop is open through Dec. 15 at The Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St.. The shop offers handmade items by local artist, fresh-baked goods and loose greenery, wreaths and pre-made bows.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
