STEPHENS CITY — In March, Sherando senior Keith Gouveia was one of 100 Virginia high school football players invited to compete at the Washington Redskins/Sparta Science Combine in Ashburn.
In addition to doing football drills, players had a chance to check out the Redskins' facilities. Gouveia's experience was a little different from his fellow football players — he got to look at a picture of a Gouveia in a Redskins uniform.
Kurt Gouveia — a 13-year NFL linebacker from 1987-99 who won two Super Bowls during his nine years with the Redskins — is Keith's uncle. Keith has a lot of appreciation for the football knowledge Kurt has passed on to him. But the most important part of that trip wasn't what he saw at Redskins Park, but rather the reason why he was at Redskins Park.
"I just want to be me," said Gouveia earlier this month after a Sherando football practice, long after the sun had set. "I always want to be myself and my own football player."
There's no question that the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Gouveia has carved out a pretty impressive name for himself.
The junior is coming off a 2018 season in which he earned second-team Class 4 all-state honors as a right tackle, the only sophomore or younger offensive lineman to earn all-state honors in Class 4. Gouveia already has an offer to play NCAA Division I football, with Kent State extending an invitation to play this summer after seeing him at a camp at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
Kurt isn't Keith's only impressive football-playing relative. His cousin Jeron Gouveia-Winslow was a linebacker at Virginia Tech from 2008-12 and has also been someone Keith can talk with about football. (Both Kurt, who will be part of Washington's XFL team as an assistant coach next year, and Jeron have lived in North Carolina most of Keith's life.)
Like Keith's relatives, Sherando coach Bill Hall says he sees the type of mentality from Keith that should also have him playing at the NCAA Division I level once his Sherando days are done.
"I think he understands and embraces the way the game has to be played," Hall said. "He brings that as part of his DNA. He's just tough and physical.
"He's really great because all you have to do is refine technique. You don't have to coach effort."
Keith — who moved from Ashburn to Frederick County in third grade — has been playing football since he was 8. Because he's always been bigger than his peers, he didn't play linebacker when he began playing — he was inserted up front on the line. He didn't mind it one bit.
"I started running kids over," Gouveia said. "It just grew on me. That's my thing."
As Gouveia advanced from elementary school to middle school he continued to shine. When August of 2017 rolled around, Gouveia was the only freshman at Sherando playing on the team's varsity squad.
Gouveia said being on the varsity as a freshman helped his development greatly, and that assistant coach T.J. Rohrbaugh had a lot to do with that. Rohrbaugh — who is taking a sabbatical from football this season to focus on graduate school work — is best known for the work he's done as Sherando's defensive coordinator since 2009, but he's also served as an offensive line coach.
"My freshman year, I was bruised everywhere. I was getting beat up a little bit," said Gouveia, who stood 5-10 and weighed 210 pounds in 2017 and mostly just played when Sherando went with heavy formations. "He helped me be tougher. He also helped with just learning the techniques, the plays, everything an offensive lineman does with footwork and hand placement."
Gouveia hit the weight room and added 40 pounds to his growing body in advance of his sophomore year — Gouveia was 6-3 that year — and used his increased knowledge of the game and increased strength to dominate.
"I was able to sit and learn all the plays my freshman year, then everything clicked my sophomore year," Gouveia said. "I could go hard in the game and in practice. Everything came so much easier."
The only non-senior on Sherando's starting offensive line went on to be the only one to earn all-state honors. (Gouveia was also first-team all-district and all-region). He delivered sound technique in helping Sherando average area-bests in yards (390.1) and points (41.3), and he delivered ferocity.
"He's our most consistent lineman," Hall said. "We have a clip of him running his guy to the opposite side of the field out of bounds. He plays snap to whistle. You love that about him."
To prepare for his junior year, Gouveia attended elite camps like the one the Redskins put on and worked with Hall on boosting his strength even more. Gouveia said his hang clean is 270 and his bench press is 265, which are about 60-pound jumps from last year.
Gouveia needs to be his strongest this year. In addition to having to lead an inexperienced offensive line, Gouveia (20 tackles) will be starting at defensive end this year after serving in a three-man defensive tackle rotation last year.
Gouveia said "absolutely" when asked if he was looking forward to playing a bigger defensive role, and Hall is looking forward to the results.
"We talk as a [coaching] staff, and back when we were playing it was like offensive if you got taken off the field," Hall said. "Now people are like, 'You mean I have to play both ways?' He's like, 'You mean you're taking me out? I should be in there both ways.' I think he's kind of like a throwback player from that perspective."
Another thing Hall likes about Gouveia is that he gets the most out of his teammates, which should be key for a Sherando offense that lost its quarterback, four starting offensive linemen, tight end and top two running backs.
"He models by example what we expect from our guys," Hall said. "And if you're not competing with him, he'll call you out on it. He does a good job of holding kids accountable."
With Sherando losing more than half its starters from last year's team, everyone on the Warriors is going to have to be on the same page in order for the team to win its third straight Class 4 Northwestern District title.
"I'd really like to see the team just come together and have a bond more than the team last year," Gouveia said. "I just want to be a group of guys that are getting after it and working hard, growing and becoming better people and better football players.
"We have great leaders and we have a great team. I think we can do great things, but we have to come together and make it happen."
