WINCHESTER — As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the number of cases drops, it may be time to think about scheduling the self-care appointments you put off.
The dental cleaning. The haircut. The colonoscopy.
What? A colonoscopy isn’t at the top of your must-do list now that you can venture out again?
If you’re at least 50 years old and you haven’t had one yet, it should be.
Colorectal cancer — often called colon cancer — is the No. 2 cancer killer in the country, according to the American Cancer Society. For 2021, the ACS estimates there will be 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer.
But these cancers are largely preventable and treatable with early detection through colonoscopies.
Pre-COIVID, about 10,000 colonoscopies were performed each year in the two endoscopy centers inside Medical Office Building II on the Winchester Medical Center campus.
During a colonoscopy, a physician snakes a long, flexible tube with a camera on the end through the colon to search for and remove polyps (a wart-like growth). Polyps can lead to cancer. If no worrisome polyps are found, another colonoscopy isn’t needed for 10 years.
“We want to detect all the polyps we can and remove them properly because that’s how we prevent cancer,” said Dr. Richard Nemec with Winchester Gastroenterology Associates. “It’s a once-in-a-decade type thing.”
Still, some people remain reluctant. Maybe they’ve heard horror stories about the prep work involved or they’re embarrassed about how invasive the procedure is or maybe they think they’re too young to get cancer.
But the death of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman in August at age 43 from colorectal cancer shows that the disease can strike down younger people if not detected early.
Risk factors for colorectal cancer include family history, age and race.
Dr. Khurram Baig, one of six physicians with Winchester Gastroenterology Associates, recalled treating a 37-year-old African American male who came to him complaining of abdominal pain. Turns out it was colon cancer that had already spread to the liver.
Still not convinced that a colonoscopy is a good idea? Nemec and Baig address some of the concerns.
The pandemic is not over. It can’t be safe.
During COVID the endoscopy centers at WMC have been taking extra precautions, said Baig, who arrived in August from North Carolina to practice with Winchester Gastroenterology Associates.
Everyone in the endoscopy center wears the highest standard of personal protective equipment and most have been vaccinated. Social distancing guidelines are observed as much as possible, he said. Only the healthcare professionals who need to provide hands-on care to the patient are allowed in the procedure room.
The overnight crew sanitizes the countertops, door knobs and bathrooms. No sick patients are allowed into the center, and patients cannot bring a companion inside to wait for them.
I can’t afford such an expensive procedure.
If you have insurance, a colonoscopy is most likely covered because the Affordable Care Act requires it. Insurance companies do follow strict guidelines as to what age they’ll cover a colonoscopy (usually age 50 even though the American Cancer Society recommends a first colonoscopy at age 45) but those at higher-risk, like having a family history of colorectal cancer, can likely be tested earlier.
The whole idea makes me squirm. Isn’t there another way?
There are other tests that can detect if you might have cancer. Of course, what they can’t do is remove polyps and prevent the cancer.
But if you’re looking for a less invasive test to indicate the presence of colon cancer or precancerous polyps then Cologuard is one option.
Cologuard, in which you eliminate into a box and send it away for results, looks for changes in your DNA that could indicate cancer. Your doctor must order the kit and the results will be sent back to the doctor.
“It’s almost as good at detecting cancer [as a colonoscopy],” Nemec said.
The test has a high false positive rate, though. Nemec said that out of 100 Cologuard tests performed 21 of them will come back positive for cancer — which is too many.
In addition, a postive test means a colonoscopy will need to be done anyway to determine if cancer is really present. At that point it’s no longer a screening colonoscopy — which insurance covers — but a diagnostic one and insurance companies often charge for diagnostic colonoscopies.
“That’s a little dirty secret [about Cologuard],” Nemec said. “It’s good at detecting cancer but has a high false positive rate.”
I’m OK with the actual procedure. It’s the prep work that scares me.
In order for the physician to be able to see inside the colon, the colon must be cleaned out. Preparing for a colonoscopy begins the day before your procedure when you’ll need to take a laxative, maybe an enema, and stay near a bathroom.
“If we can’t see, we can’t detect a polyp,” Nemec said. “If we can’t detect a polyp we can’t prevent colon cancer.”
How do I know if my doctor is any good at performing colonoscopies?
Ask them. Skillful physicians find precancerous polyps and remove them. If a physicians isn’t finding many, they may not be looking hard enough.
Specifically, ask your doctor for their “adenoma detection rate,” which is defined as the percentage of patients who have at least one precancerous polyp during a a colonoscopy. The minimum acceptable rate is 25% for men, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. That means the physician is finding a polyp in 1 out of every 4 patients.
“Some doctors are really good at finding polyps,” Nemec said. “And some doctors are not so good at finding polyps.”
The physicians at Winchester Gastroenterology Associates submit their numbers to a national database. The numbers are tracked and compared to other gastroenterologists’ data. In this way, participating physicians can make sure they’re constantly working to improve their stats.
“Not every practice is part of that database,” Baig said. “So they’re not giving the same quality of care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.