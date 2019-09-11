WINCHESTER — The fall season of Fireside Recitals in the Bistro at Westminster Canterbury will resume at 7:30 p.m. today. The concerts are free.
Singled out for her performances of demonstrating uncommon communicative ability and exciting stage presence, Japanese pianist Hidemi “Mimi” Minagawa will play the music of Frederic Chopin, Maurice Ravel, Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Liszt.
Minagawa has music in her soul. Her story is one of talent, determination and grit. She started taking piano lessons at age 2 and always dreamed of becoming a pianist. When she was 12, she was fortunate enough to be chosen for a lesson from Dr. Robert Roux of Rice University who had come to Hong Kong to give a concert and a master class. She then came to the United States herself and took lessons from Roux in Houston while in high school.
Minagawa made her debut as a soloist with the SAR Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra in 2007.
Among the top honors and prizes she has won are the New York International Piano Competition, the Seattle International Piano Competition and the Jacob Flier International Piano Competition.
In addition, her concerto engagements have included performances with the SAR Hong Kong Philharmonic, the Hudson Valley Orchestra, the University of Michigan Philharmonic, the Lima Symphony Orchestra, and the Ann Arbor Camerata Orchestra.
Minagawa holds a music degree from University of Michigan, a master of music degree from Peabody Institute, Johns Hopkins University and is pursuing an artist diploma at Shenandoah Conservatory. She is a student of John O’Conor.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care community off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just south of Va. 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Entrance Lobby. For more information visit www.svwc.org/bistroconcerts or phone 540-665-0156.
