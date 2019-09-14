STEPHENS CITY — Apples and peaches may steal the spotlight, but they’re not the only fruits earning acclaim in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Grapes have become a major agricultural player thanks to more than a dozen wineries that are operating within a 30-mile radius of Winchester.
One of those is Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery near Stephens City, where a specially contracted crew of 10 workers is assembling this morning to harvest about half of the grapes growing in the 6-acre vineyard at 1687 Marlboro Road.
“We’ve got about 4,000 vines,” Valerie Hill co-owner Tyler Newcome said on Friday.
Today, crew members will snip bunches of white grapes and putting them in yellow plastic bins. Newcome, his son, Ethan Newcome, and the winery’s other owner, Shawn Steffey, will follow behind the harvesters and empty the bins into bigger containers on a tractor.
“It’s a long day, a lot of lifting,” Tyler Newcome said.
Each of the large containers hold about a thousand pounds of grapes. As they are filled, the containers will be loaded onto a rented truck that, by the end of the day, is expected to hold about 10 tons of fruit.
After that, the grapes will head south to a processing facility in Edinburg.
“Our winemaker is Michael Shaps,” Newcome said. “He’s out of Charlottesville, but he bought Shenandoah Vineyards [in Edinburg] and its processing facility, so all of our wine is made there.”
Wine needs time to age. Depending on the variety, Shaps will keep it in steel vats or wooden barrels for up to two years.
When the time is right, Valerie Hill’s wines will be transferred to Shaps’s bottling plant in Charlottesville.
“It may sit in the bottle for up to a year,” Newcome said. “Then it comes back up to us.”
The grapes being harvested today won’t be bottled until February or March, Newcome said, and Valerie Hill won’t offer the wine for sale until April at the earliest.
The remaining red and purple grapes growing at Valerie Hill will be collected in two harvests within the next four weeks, once the fruit is at the peak of its flavor.
“I use a refractometer,” Newcome said, which is a tool that measures the sugar content of a grape to determine its ripeness. “Then I send the fruit down for Micheal Shaps to look at. He gets back to me and says something like, ‘Hey, maybe another week or so to go. Send me another berry sample next week and then we’ll go from there.’”
Weather is also a determining factor when choosing the optimal time to harvest. Last year was one of the wettest on record, and the conditions promoted disease, rot and insect damage. Because of that, Newcome said, they harvested Valerie Hill’s entire 6-acre crop in a short period of time before the fruit was lost to Mother Nature.
“This year has been so dry, we haven’t had hardly any disease pressure,” he said. “We had no issue letting the grapes hang a little longer because we want to make the best wine we can.”
For more information on Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery, visit valeriehillwinery.com.
