Editor's note: This story has been changed to reflect that the online ordering is over, but pick up is still available on Saturday.
WINCHESTER — The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will hold its annual Christmas Bake Sale and Greek Take Out on Saturday.
Hours for pick up are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 1700 Amherst St., near Omps Funeral Home.
Enjoy koulourakia (butter twists) and kourabiedes (sugar-coated Christmas cookies) plus many other sweet treats. You can also order gyros (with beef and lamb), pork souvlaki, spanikopita, dolmades and a variety of salads.
Drive-through only.
All proceeds benefit the church.
(3) comments
The pre order link has expired. We will be having drive through orders on Saturday Dec.19 from 11-6. Thanks!!
None of the links work. I get the 404 error message
Hello, the pre orders expired last night. We will now have drive through ordering on Saturday Dec.19 from 11-6. Thanks!!
