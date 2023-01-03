WINCHESTER — Pickleball is putting the kibosh on Winchester Parks and Recreation Department’s plan to build a synthetic ice-skating rink.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the City Council Finance Committee, Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar said the sport of pickleball has exploded in popularity locally — so much so that the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is recommending the construction of six outdoor pickleball courts in the area that formerly accommodated a miniature golf course near the Familyland playground in Jim Barnett Park.
Building the courts would require dropping a proposed skating rink from the Parks and Recreation Department’s capital improvement plans for this year, Konyar said, but that wouldn’t necessarily mean a skating rink would not be built. An independent community organization, the 2 for 2 Foundation, is currently raising money to build an indoor ice rink and aquatics center for the community through a public-private partnership with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. The foundation’s goal is to raise $20 million to build and maintain the facility.
Konyar said the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, in recognition of the foundation’s efforts and the growing number of local residents who play pickleball, voted unanimously on Dec. 12 to put its proposed synthetic skating rink on the back burner and pivot instead to the construction of a half-dozen pickleball courts sometime this spring.
“Pickleball is currently the fastest-growing sport in the United States,” Konyar told the Finance Committee. “We lack courts where large groups can play together, which is a problem because it’s largely a social interaction along with the physical benefits.”
Pickleball is similar to tennis. It involves two or four players on a small indoor or outdoor court using solid-faced paddles to volley a hollow plastic ball across a 3-foot-tall net. It was invented in 1965 in Washington state as a backyard game for children but didn’t become a national phenomenon until 2019.
“Locally, we’ve seen an enormous jump in the amount of players, the amount of participation in this particular sport across age groups,” Konyar said.
The Winchester Parks and Recreation Department currently operates four makeshift pickleball courts in its outdoor Lowry Tennis Courts complex at the south end of Jim Barnett Park. Konyar said about 90 players compete there each week. The construction of six new courts designed specifically for pickleball should accommodate the area’s increasing demand for the sport.
Konyar said it would cost “relatively the same” to build six pickleball courts or a synthetic ice-skating rink, but the rink would be much more expensive to operate because, unlike the pickleball courts, it would have to be staffed.
“I’m glad to see this happening,” Finance Committee member Richard Bell, who said he was not a big supporter of the synthetic rink, told Konyar. “When the fad of pickleball fades out, what do we use [the courts] for?”
“Based on the numbers that I’ve seen, I would be very surprised if pickleball is a fad,” Konyar said in response. He noted, though, that if interest in pickleball does wane, it would be easy to remove the new courts and replace them with another park amenity.
After discussing the proposed courts for more than half an hour — “I never thought I’d spend this much time talking about pickleball,” Mayor and Finance Committee Chairman David Smith said — the three-member panel unanimously endorsed the project. Konyar did not provide an anticipated start date for construction.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Smith, Bell and Corey Sullivan.
